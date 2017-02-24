Error Message exist in MT4
foo5503: Just today , i got this error message which failed to copy the signal from my EA. Any1 know how to solve this issue?As your screenshot shows, your account at the time, did not allow trading (namely, "Trade is disabled").
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Hi All,
Just today , i got this error message which failed to copy the signal from my EA.
Any1 know how to solve this issue?
Thank You