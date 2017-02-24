Error Message exist in MT4

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Error message



Hi All,

Just today , i got this error message which failed to copy the signal from my EA.

Any1 know how to solve this issue?


Thank You
[Deleted]  
foo5503: Just today , i got this error message which failed to copy the signal from my EA. Any1 know how to solve this issue?
As your screenshot shows, your account at the time, did not allow trading (namely, "Trade is disabled").

Check your trading conditions or contact your broker in case it persists!
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