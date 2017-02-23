help for this code
I used this code for odd days trading and i think work !
Thanks
if(now >= NextTrade && (Day()==1 || Day()==3 || Day()==5 || Day()==7 || Day()==9 || Day()==11 || Day()==13 || Day()==15 || Day()==17 || Day()==19 || Day()==21 || Day()==23 || Day()==25 || Day()==27 || Day()==29 || Day()==31 ) )But i have problem with first code that can start from special day and work Every other day !!
Thanks
Your codeif(now >= NextTrade && (Day()==1 || Day()==3 || Day()==5 || Day()==7 || Day()==9 || Day()==11 || Day()==13 || Day()==15 || Day()==17 || Day()==19 || Day()==21 || Day()==23 || Day()==25 || Day()==27 || Day()==29 || Day()==31 ) ) Simplifiedif(now >= NextTrade && Day() % 2 == 1 )
- trader92: start from special day and work Every other day !!#define SPECIAL_DAY 1
int fromSD = MathAbs(Day() - SPECIAL_DAY);
if(now >= NextTrade && fromSD % 2 == 0) // Special day +- 2n
What do you mean by every other day?
Do you mean every other trading day?
If you are unable to describe exactly what you want then you will not be able to write the code.
You could check for a new bar on D1, so that you know that a new trading day has started. Check if a trade was opened during the previous D1. If a trade was opened, don't open one today.
Do you mean every other trading day?
If you are unable to describe exactly what you want then you will not be able to write the code.
You could check for a new bar on D1, so that you know that a new trading day has started. Check if a trade was opened during the previous D1. If a trade was opened, don't open one today.
whroeder1:Thanks so much , for excellent help
Your codeif(now >= NextTrade && (Day()==1 || Day()==3 || Day()==5 || Day()==7 || Day()==9 || Day()==11 || Day()==13 || Day()==15 || Day()==17 || Day()==19 || Day()==21 || Day()==23 || Day()==25 || Day()==27 || Day()==29 || Day()==31 ) ) Simplifiedif(now >= NextTrade && Day() % 2 == 1 )
- #define SPECIAL_DAY 1
int fromSD = MathAbs(Day() - SPECIAL_DAY);
if(now >= NextTrade && fromSD % 2 == 0) // Special day +- 2n
Keith Watford:
What do you mean by every other day?
Do you mean every other trading day?
If you are unable to describe exactly what you want then you will not be able to write the code.
You could check for a new bar on D1, so that you know that a new trading day has started. Check if a trade was opened during the previous D1. If a trade was opened, don't open one today.
What do you mean by every other day?
Do you mean every other trading day?
If you are unable to describe exactly what you want then you will not be able to write the code.
You could check for a new bar on D1, so that you know that a new trading day has started. Check if a trade was opened during the previous D1. If a trade was opened, don't open one today.
Thanks so much for your answer
with whroeder1 code my problem was solved ,
When i use code of first post ,
#define DAY 2*86400 // day is 86400 seconds times to 2 and start from odd dayMy order open in for example 1-2-2017 and then open in 3-2-2017 but because 5-2-2017 is sunday and the market is closed and it should go to 7-2-2017 for order but that code send order in first day of market was open!!
but with code code works properly ! and open order in 7-2-2017 and not open in 6-2-2017 !
and i mean this , for example : 1-2-2017 open order at special time and next day don't open then 3-2-2017 open and when at second day market was closed count that closed day and Not rejected that!
because my code rejected that closed day.
Excuse me but i test it again and when i used code for many month it can't work properly !
Please see :
It should open trade in 2-2-2017 !!
Please see :
It should open trade in 2-2-2017 !!
Your original code, and the simplified version provided by @whroeder1 , treats each month individually
Try using DayOfYear() rather than Day()
It will still fall out of sync over New Year, depending on whether it is a leap year or not.
|And if you want to stay in sync over the New Year
#define HR2400 86400
#define SECONDS uint
SECONDS time(datetime when=0){
return SECONDS(when == 0 ? TimeCurrent() : when) % HR2400; }
datetime date(datetime when=0){
return datetime( (when == 0 ? TimeCurrent() : when) - time(when) ); }
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
:
int today = date() / HR2400;
int fromSD = today - SPECIAL_DAY;
if(now >= NextTrade && fromSD % 2 == 0) // Special day +- 2n
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I love to open trade in 00:00 time every odd days but When it comes to holiday , order start in first week day that odd or non odd !!? How can I fix it ?
#define HOUR 3600 // hour is 3600 seconds
#define MINUTE 60 // minute is 60 seconds
input double Lots = 10;
input int TP = 500;
input int SL = 500;
input string comment = "MyOrder";
input int magic = 1234;
input int StartHour = 00;
input int StartMinute = 00;
datetime NextTrade = StartHour*HOUR + StartMinute*MINUTE;
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnInit() |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnDeinit() |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTick() |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
datetime now = TimeCurrent();
if(now >= NextTrade)
{
if(OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,1,Bid-(SL*Point),Ask+(TP*Point),comment,magic,0,0) < 0)
{
printf("OrderSend() failed. Error code: %i", GetLastError());
}
else
{
datetime midnight = now - (now % DAY);
NextTrade = midnight + DAY + StartHour*HOUR + StartMinute*MINUTE;
printf("Next Trade scheduled for %s", TimeToString(NextTrade));
}
}
}