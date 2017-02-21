Did not receive news update both on MT4 mobile & desktop.

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Hi,

I've received the same issue as one year ago; both of my desktop & mobile MT4 apps stop receiving any news update since 18th February 2017.

Can somebody please assist on how to solve this?

 

Thanks and regards, 

bubble.tppg 

 
bubble.tppg:

Hi,

I've received the same issue as one year ago; both of my desktop & mobile MT4 apps stop receiving any news update since 18th February 2017.

Can somebody please assist on how to solve this?

 

Thanks and regards, 

bubble.tppg 

Metaquotes demo?
Yes, since 17th of February ... but previous news was in 13 of February ... and 08th ...


 

If you check with the brokers so they are posting the news but those news are not the articles - those brokers' news are fundamental analysis:



 
Sergey Golubev:

Metaquotes demo?
Yes, since 17th of February ... but previous news was in 13 of February ... and 08th ...


No, its from Exness Real4.
 
Sergey Golubev:

If you check with the brokers so they are posting the news but those news are not the articles - those brokers' news are fundamental analysis:



I've been receiving the news update for more than 50 news per day, so i dont think this issue is about the type.
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