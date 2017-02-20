how can I disable the personal messages on MQL5?

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Hi , my name is Johnny, i want disable private message, is possible? thanks
 
Giovanni Musso:
Hi , my name is Johnny, i want disable private message, is possible? thanks

Maybe this helps

 

 
Giovanni Musso:
Hi , my name is Johnny, i want disable private message, is possible? thanks

or try this

 

You can also set the timer for automatic deletion of old messages. Select the desired period, so that all older messages are deleted automatically.

Timer for automatic deletion of old messages 

 
Giovanni Musso:
Hi , my name is Johnny, i want disable private message, is possible? thanks
It's not possible.
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