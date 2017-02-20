how can I disable the personal messages on MQL5?
Hi , my name is Johnny, i want disable private message, is possible? thanks
- I Double My Account 2 TIMES
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- Email alert for private messages on mql5
Maybe this helps
or try this
You can also set the timer for automatic deletion of old messages. Select the desired period, so that all older messages are deleted automatically.
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