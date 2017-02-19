How used MT4

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Hello everyone, I downloaded a platform from this site MQL5, I think I have downloaded the Mt4, but I have some doubts, above it says HalifaxPlus live,
I tried to connect the codes of a broker of a demo Mt4, but I can not activate the orders. Practically, I have left off-inactive NEW ORDER.
What signigica, what do I do to open orders
Thank you
 
You can't download MT4 from this site (MQL5.com). Try to download it from your broker and login from there.
 
Hello, I imagined that it was not possible.
Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
No broker has no comprehensive elecno of financial instruments such as this platform.
I also see the difference in the price movement, as well as the spread.
Another question,

I try an indicator on a chart is possible various currencies and also raw materials and understand

 which tool moves with more force

 Thanks for help

 


 
martin nanut:
Hello, I imagined that it was not possible.
Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
No broker has no comprehensive elecno of financial instruments such as this platform.
I also see the difference in the price movement, as well as the spread.
Another question,

I try an indicator on a chart is possible various currencies and also raw materials and understand

 which tool moves with more force

 Thanks for help

 


Hi Martin,

I don't understand your problem I am afraid. Try to rephrase it please. 

 
martin nanut: Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
No broker has no comprehensive elecno of financial instruments such as this platform.
  1. How would we know what you did? There are no mind readers here. Help -> About, look at the pop up.
  2. Market watch -> right click -> show all. You can only trade what your broker provides.
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