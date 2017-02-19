How used MT4
You can't download MT4 from this site (MQL5.com). Try to download it from your broker and login from there.
Hello, I imagined that it was not possible.
Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
No broker has no comprehensive elecno of financial instruments such as this platform.
I also see the difference in the price movement, as well as the spread.
I also see the difference in the price movement, as well as the spread.
Another question,
I try an indicator on a chart is possible various currencies and also raw materials and understand
which tool moves with more force
Thanks for help
martin nanut:
Hello, I imagined that it was not possible.
Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
No broker has no comprehensive elecno of financial instruments such as this platform.
I also see the difference in the price movement, as well as the spread.
I also see the difference in the price movement, as well as the spread.
Another question,
I try an indicator on a chart is possible various currencies and also raw materials and understand
which tool moves with more force
Thanks for help
Hi Martin,
I don't understand your problem I am afraid. Try to rephrase it please.
martin nanut: Now I think I have downloaded the MT5, right?
No broker has no comprehensive elecno of financial instruments such as this platform.
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I tried to connect the codes of a broker of a demo Mt4, but I can not activate the orders. Practically, I have left off-inactive NEW ORDER.
What signigica, what do I do to open orders
Thank you