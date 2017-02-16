Profiles - not showing on MT4???

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Hi All

For years I have simply unzipped 'profiles' into the MT4 profile directory that I have had set up. For some reason now, these never show in the profile pop up at the bottom of the MT4 screen.

Any ideas anyone?

Cheers

Steve 

 
Steve Ruffley: these never show in the profile pop up at the bottom of the MT4 screen.
Never heard of a pop up, only files -> profiles -> selection, the toolbar button, and Ctrl+F5
 
That's right whroeder1 and I was trying to find where the profiles tab gone...
 
Steve Ruffley:

Hi All

For years I have simply unzipped 'profiles' into the MT4 profile directory that I have had set up. For some reason now, these never show in the profile pop up at the bottom of the MT4 screen.

Any ideas anyone?

Cheers

Steve 

The profile folder is in the Data Folder of your MT4 is it?  If not that may be it?
 
whroeder1:
Never heard of a pop up, only files -> profiles -> selection, the toolbar button, and Ctrl+F5
Here
 
Learn something every day. Thanks Steve Ruffley
 
Steve Ruffley:
That's nice to know Steve!
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