Profiles - not showing on MT4???
Steve Ruffley: these never show in the profile pop up at the bottom of the MT4 screen.
|Never heard of a pop up, only files -> profiles -> selection, the toolbar button, and Ctrl+F5
That's right whroeder1 and I was trying to find where the profiles tab gone...
Steve Ruffley:The profile folder is in the Data Folder of your MT4 is it? If not that may be it?
Hi All
For years I have simply unzipped 'profiles' into the MT4 profile directory that I have had set up. For some reason now, these never show in the profile pop up at the bottom of the MT4 screen.
Any ideas anyone?
Cheers
Steve
whroeder1:
|Never heard of a pop up, only files -> profiles -> selection, the toolbar button, and Ctrl+F5
|Learn something every day. Thanks Steve Ruffley
Steve Ruffley:That's nice to know Steve!
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Hi All
For years I have simply unzipped 'profiles' into the MT4 profile directory that I have had set up. For some reason now, these never show in the profile pop up at the bottom of the MT4 screen.
Any ideas anyone?
Cheers
Steve