ChartSymbol Fails to see a valid chart
strontiumDog:Which build are you running? There were some issues with 1045
This was working for me, and recently stopped.
This was working for me, and recently stopped.
Hmm, I see that MT4 is at build 1045 latest. When you said 'were' I presumed they had fixed them.
Anyone know when a fixed version will be available? The site news https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/4917 suggests none.
@honest_knave could you incline what those problems were please?
Anyone know when a fixed version will be available? The site news https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/4917 suggests none.
@honest_knave could you incline what those problems were please?
MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
- 2017.02.03
- www.metaquotes.net
The release of MetaTrader 4 platform is connected with the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview build 15007
strontiumDog:Try reading this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/168768
Hmm, I see that MT4 is at build 1045 latest. When you said 'were' I presumed they had fixed them.
Anyone know when a fixed version will be available? The site news https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/4917 suggests none.
@honest_knave could you incline what those problems were please?
Hmm, I see that MT4 is at build 1045 latest. When you said 'were' I presumed they had fixed them.
Anyone know when a fixed version will be available? The site news https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/4917 suggests none.
@honest_knave could you incline what those problems were please?
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
- www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on 3 February, 2017, which is connected with the release of...
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Anyone else had this? I've attached an Alert from this code:
long chid=ChartFirst();
Alert("First chart is ",chid, "sym ",ChartSymbol(chid));
chid=ChartNext(chid);
Alert("Second chart is ",chid, "sym ",ChartSymbol(chid));
}
It appears that the ChartSymbol function isnt always able to use the (correct) window ID to get the symbol. This was working for me, and recently stopped.