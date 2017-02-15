ChartSymbol Fails to see a valid chart

New comment
 
Hello

Anyone else had this?  I've attached an Alert from this code:



void afxSetAllChartsToPeriod(int _period) {
        long chid=ChartFirst();
        Alert("First chart is ",chid, "sym ",ChartSymbol(chid));
        
        chid=ChartNext(chid);
        Alert("Second chart is ",chid, "sym ",ChartSymbol(chid));

}
and I see the attached output.shot of alerts window



It appears that the ChartSymbol function isnt always able to use the (correct) window ID to get the symbol.  This was working for me, and recently stopped.
 
strontiumDog:
This was working for me, and recently stopped.
Which build are you running? There were some issues with 1045
 
Hmm, I see that MT4 is at build 1045 latest.   When you said 'were' I presumed they had fixed them.

Anyone know when a fixed version will be available?  The site news https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/4917 suggests none.

@honest_knave could you incline what those problems were please?
MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
  • 2017.02.03
  • www.metaquotes.net
The release of MetaTrader 4 platform is connected with the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview build 15007
 
strontiumDog:
Hmm, I see that MT4 is at build 1045 latest.   When you said 'were' I presumed they had fixed them.

Anyone know when a fixed version will be available?  The site news https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/4917 suggests none.

@honest_knave could you incline what those problems were please?
Try reading this thread - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/168768
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
  • www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on 3 February, 2017, which is connected with the release of...
New comment