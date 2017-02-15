Why won't this if statement recognize Left Price Labels?
May be because x is incorrect?
Carl Schreiber:x is an integer that represents the index number of the current object. x is obtained by running a for statement of every object on the current chart using ObjectsTotal(). Also, I'm testing this with only one object on the chart. Apologies for not clarifying that.
May be because x is incorrect?
May be because x is incorrect?
Like I mentioned, I have it working with OBJ_HLINE, OBJ_TREND, and OBJ_CHANNEL. Those get recognized perfectly by the if statement. Maybe there's something different about OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE?
Print out your variables, and find out why.
ObjectType() of OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE will come up as OBJ_ARROW
whroeder1:Thanks. Turns out, it's recognized as an ObjectType() of 22 (OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN).
Print out your variables, and find out why.
Print out your variables, and find out why.
honest_knave:Even though my testing said it's OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, this is pretty much what's happening.
ObjectType() of OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE will come up as OBJ_ARROW
ObjectType() of OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE will come up as OBJ_ARROW
I'm not sure why it's like that, but I'm guessing the workaround is check the arrow code for the arrow type I'm looking for.
user3822:
Thanks. Turns out, it's recognized as an ObjectType() of 22 (OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN).Even though my testing said it's OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, this is pretty much what's happening.
I'm not sure why it's like that, but I'm guessing the workaround is check the arrow code for the arrow type I'm looking for.
Thanks. Turns out, it's recognized as an ObjectType() of 22 (OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN).Even though my testing said it's OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN, this is pretty much what's happening.
I'm not sure why it's like that, but I'm guessing the workaround is check the arrow code for the arrow type I'm looking for.
22 is OBJ_ARROW
You just found another example of a "sub-object arrow type" (for want of a better phrase)
ENUM_OBJECT object_type = 22;
printf("ObjectType %i is %s", object_type, EnumToString(object_type));
printf("ObjectType %i is %s", object_type, EnumToString(object_type));
2017.02.15 15:10:45.186 Test Ger30Sb317,M1: ObjectType 22 is OBJ_ARROW
honest_knave:So all arrows fall under OBJ_ARROW object type?
22 is OBJ_ARROW
You just found another example of a "sub-object arrow type" (for want of a better phrase)
ENUM_OBJECT object_type = 22;
printf("ObjectType %i is %s", object_type, EnumToString(object_type));
printf("ObjectType %i is %s", object_type, EnumToString(object_type));
2017.02.15 15:10:45.186 Test Ger30Sb317,M1: ObjectType 22 is OBJ_ARROW
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I wrote an if statement to recognize left price labels, but for some reason, it doesn't recognize that the object is a Left Price Label.
}
Thanks for the help.