USD consumer confidence is down and yet price of EUR/USD drop?
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EURO was rised. Because of the following -
some people (who are trading news events) are estimating the movement within the first 15 -20 minutes, and it was rised:
The other people (analytics who are analysing the price movement) are estimating the movement by the end of the trading day, and it was rised too:
As to today's movement so UoM Consumer Sentiment news event is not responsibe for it. Because it was on Friday, and today is Monday. And this news event is not strong one by definition: it may be medium impacted news, sometimes - it is high impacted news events.
some people (who are trading news events) are estimating the movement within the first 15 -20 minutes, and it was rised:
The other people (analytics who are analysing the price movement) are estimating the movement by the end of the trading day, and it was rised too:
As to today's movement so UoM Consumer Sentiment news event is not responsibe for it. Because it was on Friday, and today is Monday. And this news event is not strong one by definition: it may be medium impacted news, sometimes - it is high impacted news events.
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USD consumer confidence is down and yet price of EUR/USD drop?
Shouldn't the EURO rise in price instead of a drop in price?