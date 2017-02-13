Securing .ex4 file to be shared
Forum666666:
Hi,
I would like to compile my EA and share the .ex4 file. Will someone be able to decompile the file?
Much help greatly appreciated
IT IS HIGHLY PROHIBITED OPERATION
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You can instead to create new one by opening a job on freelance service and hire a coder for that
Since Build 600, nobody has proven their ability to decompile .ex4
Additionally, if you distribute your product through MetaQuote's Market there is also encryption too.
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Hi,
I would like to compile my EA and share the .ex4 file. Will someone be able to decompile the file?
Much help greatly appreciated