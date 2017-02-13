Securing .ex4 file to be shared

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Hi,

 

I would like to compile my EA and share the .ex4 file. Will someone be able to decompile the file?

 

Much help greatly appreciated 

 
Forum666666:

Hi,

 

I would like to compile my EA and share the .ex4 file. Will someone be able to decompile the file?

 

Much help greatly appreciated 

IT IS HIGHLY PROHIBITED OPERATION

--

You can instead to create new one by opening a job on freelance service and hire a coder for that

Click Here 

Freelance service at MQL5.com
Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
Orders for the development of automated trading programs
 

Since Build 600, nobody has proven their ability to decompile .ex4

Additionally, if you distribute your product through MetaQuote's Market there is also encryption too.

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