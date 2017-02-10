Ideas on MM
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Hello,
I am looking for some ideas for improving the Money Management part of my EA.
Here is the printout of my tester results from 1/1/2009 to present with 1.4 spread. And the MM section.
Maybe smoothing out the risk equity curve, or some sort of steps in risk equity. The idea is to reduce the drawdowns after a win. My EA has twice as many losses as wins, small losses. But after a big win, the ammount of pips being traded increases dramatically, so the small losses take out the bigger win.
{
dLots=Lots;
MinLots = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT);
MaxLots = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT);
LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP);
double StopLossPoint = 50;
double RiskEquity = AccountEquity() * (PctToRisk/100);
double eRiskEquity = AccountEquity() * (MaxPctToRisk/100);
double PipValue = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE) * (pointvalue / MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE));
double eLots = eRiskEquity / (StopLossPoint * PipValue);
if(MM){dLots = RiskEquity / (StopLossPoint * PipValue);}
if(eLots < dLots){dLots = eLots;}
if (dLots < MinLots){dLots = MinLots;}
dLots = MinLots + NormalizeDouble(((dLots - MinLots) / LotStep),0) * LotStep;
if (dLots > MaxLots){dLots = MaxLots;}
dLots = MinLots + NormalizeDouble(((dLots - MinLots) / LotStep),0) * LotStep;
if (dLots < MinLots){dLots = MinLots;}
return (dLots);
}