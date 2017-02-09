Really odd: EA function gets called before OnInit()...
It's probably in here:
Try opening the Journal (right-click > view). Sometimes all the messages aren't printed in the tester window.
It is also not a good idea to access Close[0] in OnInit()... that information might not be available yet.
It's probably in here:
Well it's just names and declerations. Here you go:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leveled Hedge EA.mq4 |
//| Max |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Max"
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
extern int InpLevels=2; // Number of levels long / short
extern int InpTakeProfitLevels=2; // levels for take profit
extern int InpLevelDistance=30; // Level distance in pips
extern double LotSize = 0.01;
//---
extern int MagicNumber=3;
double pips;
double BottomLevelPrice;
int LongTicketsStartLevel;
[...]
Try opening the Journal (right-click > view). Sometimes all the messages aren't printed in the tester window.
It is also not a good idea to access Close[0] in OnInit()... that information might not be available yet.
Well I did that but it's exactly the same information as in the tester window as far as I'm concerned.
Thanks for your tipp about Close[0]. I'll change that. Can I use Ask/Bid instead?
Post ALL the code if you want help. Otherwise it's just a waste of time.
RichPiano: When GetPriceLevel() is called
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Post ALL the code if you want help. Otherwise it's just a waste of time.
I guess you're right so here we go:
//| Leveled Hedge EA.mq4 |
//| Max |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Max"
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
extern int InpLevels=2; // Number of levels long / short
extern int InpTakeProfitLevels=2; // levels for take profit
extern int InpLevelDistance=30; // Level distance in pips
extern double LotSize = 0.01;
//---
extern int MagicNumber=3;
double pips;
double BottomLevelPrice;
int LongTicketsStartLevel;
int ShortTicketsStartLevel;
int LongTickets[];
int ShortTickets[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
Print("OnInit = ");
//---
double ticksize = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE);
if (ticksize == 0.00001 || ticksize == 0.001)
pips = ticksize*10;
else
pips = ticksize;
//---
// init first level
Print("ontick!");
BottomLevelPrice = MathFloor((Close[0]-((double)InpLevelDistance/2*pips)) / pips) * pips; // to the nearest full pip
LongTicketsStartLevel = 0;
ShortTicketsStartLevel = 0;
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
if (IsNewCandle())
CheckForTrade();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsNewCandle()
{
static int BarsOnChart = 0;
if (BarsOnChart == Bars)
return (false);
BarsOnChart = Bars;
return (true);
}
void CheckForTrade()
{
Print("checkfortrade");
static int prev_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
int curr_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
if (curr_level != prev_level)
{
// there must be hedged positions for each level
if (GetLongTicket(curr_level) < 0) OpenLongPosition();
if (GetShortTicket(curr_level) < 0) OpenShortPosition();
// buy low sell high
if (curr_level < prev_level) // buy low when price dropped
{
int pos = curr_level - ShortTicketsStartLevel;
// realize profits from positions that are in profit
for (int i = pos+InpTakeProfitLevels; i < ArraySize(ShortTickets); i++) // look above
CloseShortPosition(i);
// realize loss from positions that are too far away below
for (int i = pos-InpLevels; i >= 0; i--) // look below
CloseShortPosition(i);
}
else if (curr_level > prev_level) // sell high when price rises
{
int pos = curr_level - LongTicketsStartLevel;
// realize profits from positions that are in profit
for (int i = pos-InpTakeProfitLevels; i >= 0; i--) // look below
CloseLongPosition(i);
// realize loss from positions that are too far away above
for (int i = pos+InpLevels; i < ArraySize(ShortTickets); i++) // look above
CloseLongPosition(i);
}
}
prev_level = curr_level;
}
//--- OP_BUY
int OpenLongPosition()
{
Print("OpenLongPosition ");
double price = Ask; // always open at current price
int level = GetPriceLevel(price);
int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, LotSize, price, 3, 0, 0, NULL, MagicNumber, 0, clrGreen);
if(ticket < 0)
{
Print("OrderSend failed with error #", GetLastError());
return -1;
}
// put in array
int size = ArraySize(LongTickets);
int pos = level - LongTicketsStartLevel;
if (pos < 0)
{
ArrayResize(LongTickets, size-pos, 10); // since pos is negative
for (int i=size-pos-1; i >= 0; i--)
{
if (i+pos < 0)
LongTickets[i] = -1; // fill front with -1
else
LongTickets[i] = LongTickets[i+pos];
}
LongTicketsStartLevel = level; // new ground zero
}
else if (pos >= size)
{
ArrayResize(LongTickets, pos+1, 10);
// fill back with -1 (no ticket)
for (int i=size; i < pos+1; i++)
LongTickets[i] = -1;
}
LongTickets[pos] = ticket;
return true;
}
//--- OP_SELL
int OpenShortPosition()
{
Print("OpenShortPosition ");
double price = Bid; // always open at current price
int level = GetPriceLevel(price);
int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, LotSize, price, 3, 0, 0, NULL, MagicNumber, 0, clrRed);
if(ticket < 0)
{
Print("OrderSend failed with error #", GetLastError());
return -1;
}
// put in array
int size = ArraySize(ShortTickets);
int pos = level - ShortTicketsStartLevel;
if (pos < 0)
{
ArrayResize(ShortTickets, size-pos, 10); // since pos is negative
for (int i=size-pos-1; i >= 0; i--)
{
if (i+pos < 0)
ShortTickets[i] = -1; // fill front with -1
else
ShortTickets[i] = ShortTickets[i+pos];
}
ShortTicketsStartLevel = level; // new ground zero
}
else if (pos >= size)
{
ArrayResize(ShortTickets, pos+1, 10);
// fill back with -1 (no ticket)
for (int i=size; i < pos+1; i++)
ShortTickets[i] = -1;
}
ShortTickets[pos] = ticket;
return true;
}
//--- ticket
int GetLongTicket(int level)
{
int pos = level - LongTicketsStartLevel;
if (pos < 0 || pos > ArraySize(LongTickets)-1)
return -1;
else
return LongTickets[pos];
}
int GetShortTicket(int level)
{
int pos = level - ShortTicketsStartLevel;
if (pos < 0 || pos > ArraySize(ShortTickets)-1)
return -1;
else
return ShortTickets[pos];
}
//--- close
bool CloseLongPosition(int pos)
{
int ticket = LongTickets[pos];
if (OrderClose(ticket, LotSize, Bid, 3, clrRed)) // sell
{
LongTickets[pos] = -1;
return true;
}
return false;
}
bool CloseShortPosition(int pos)
{
int ticket = ShortTickets[pos];
if (OrderClose(ticket, LotSize, Ask, 3, clrGreen)) // buy back
{
ShortTickets[pos] = -1;
return true;
}
return false;
}
int GetPriceLevel(double price)
{
Print("the pips is: ", pips, " bottom level price = ", BottomLevelPrice);
return (int)MathFloor((price-BottomLevelPrice) / (InpLevelDistance*pips));
}
|
The function is only called on four occasions, but none of these happen before OnInit(). I checked it. This is what leaves me clueless. The script also doesn't use any classes.
I guess you're right so here we go:
...
The function is only called on four occasions, but none of these happen before OnInit(). I checked it. This is what leaves me clueless. The script also doesn't use any classes.
{
Print("checkfortrade");
static int prev_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
int curr_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
...
}
{
Print("checkfortrade");
static int prev_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
int curr_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
if (curr_level != prev_level)
{
// there must be hedged positions for each level
if (GetLongTicket(curr_level) < 0) OpenLongPosition();
if (GetShortTicket(curr_level) < 0) OpenShortPosition();
// buy low sell high
if (curr_level < prev_level) // buy low when price dropped
{
int pos = curr_level - ShortTicketsStartLevel;
// realize profits from positions that are in profit
for (int i = pos+InpTakeProfitLevels; i < ArraySize(ShortTickets); i++) // look above
CloseShortPosition(i);
// realize loss from positions that are too far away below
for (int i = pos-InpLevels; i >= 0; i--) // look below
CloseShortPosition(i);
}
else if (curr_level > prev_level) // sell high when price rises
{
int pos = curr_level - LongTicketsStartLevel;
// realize profits from positions that are in profit
for (int i = pos-InpTakeProfitLevels; i >= 0; i--) // look below
CloseLongPosition(i);
// realize loss from positions that are too far away above
for (int i = pos+InpLevels; i < ArraySize(ShortTickets); i++) // look above
CloseLongPosition(i);
}
}
prev_level = curr_level;
}
Ah i was too late ;)
Anyway try this:
{
Print("checkfortrade");
int prev_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
int curr_level = GetPriceLevel(Close[0]);
if (curr_level != prev_level)
{
// there must be hedged positions for each level
if (GetLongTicket(curr_level) < 0) OpenLongPosition();
if (GetShortTicket(curr_level) < 0) OpenShortPosition();
// buy low sell high
if (curr_level < prev_level) // buy low when price dropped
{
int pos = curr_level - ShortTicketsStartLevel;
// realize profits from positions that are in profit
for (int i = pos+InpTakeProfitLevels; i < ArraySize(ShortTickets); i++) // look above
CloseShortPosition(i);
// realize loss from positions that are too far away below
for (int i = pos-InpLevels; i >= 0; i--) // look below
CloseShortPosition(i);
}
else if (curr_level > prev_level) // sell high when price rises
{
int pos = curr_level - LongTicketsStartLevel;
// realize profits from positions that are in profit
for (int i = pos-InpTakeProfitLevels; i >= 0; i--) // look below
CloseLongPosition(i);
// realize loss from positions that are too far away above
for (int i = pos+InpLevels; i < ArraySize(ShortTickets); i++) // look above
CloseLongPosition(i);
}
}
prev_level = curr_level;
}
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So this is odd. I have a function that is called before even OnInit() in my EA script. Of course this leads to problems...
Take a look. This is my initialize function:
double pips;
double BottomLevelPrice;
int LongTicketsStartLevel;
int ShortTicketsStartLevel;
int LongTickets[];
int ShortTickets[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
Print("OnInit = ");
//---
double ticksize = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_TICKSIZE);
if (ticksize == 0.00001 || ticksize == 0.001)
pips = ticksize*10;
else
pips = ticksize;
//---
// init first level
Print("ontick!");
BottomLevelPrice = MathFloor((Close[0]-((double)InpLevelDistance/2*pips)) / pips) * pips; // to the nearest full pip
LongTicketsStartLevel = 0;
ShortTicketsStartLevel = 0;
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
And here is the one function that is (out of nowhere?) called even before OnInit():
{
Print("the pips is: ", pips, " bottom level price = ", BottomLevelPrice);
return (int)MathFloor((price-BottomLevelPrice) / (InpLevelDistance*pips));
}
So subsequently, the strategy tester journal looks like this:
PROBLEM:
When GetPriceLevel() is called (again, why??), obviously the local variables such as "pips" isn't initialized yet so it is zero, which results in an error. But why is this function even called before OnInit() in the first place? What am I missing? I'm really confused!
Thanks for your help!