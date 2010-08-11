Fibonacci Retracement Texts
Could you take a screenshot and publish it here?
ifmihai:
Thank you very much. We will fix it.
alexvd:Thank you too.
Thank you very much. We will fix it.
In MT4, Fibonacci Retracement tool would display text when the tool's right point would be too much in the right, in the future, not visible on screen.
In MT5, texts are visible ONLY when right point of the tool is visible, on the screen.
Is this an intentional change for MT5?
Because many times I have to draw Fibonacci Retracement way beyond right side of the screen, and I cannot see percentages because of this.