MetaEditor styler question

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Can you change the default brace indentation from 2 spaces to 0?

So instead of this:

if(condition)
  {
  
  }

You get this:

if(condition)
{
  
}


 

 
nicholishen:

Can you change the default brace indentation from 2 spaces to 0?

So instead of this:

if(condition)
  {
  
  }

You get this:

if(condition)
{
  
}


 

I think no

you can't

 
nicholi shen:

Can you change the default brace indentation from 2 spaces to 0?

So instead of this:

if(condition)
  {
  
  }

You get this:

if(condition)
{
  
}


 

This is an old topic, but if you are using MetaEditor build 2124 (for MT5) you can select "Allman" as the style of "Styler" in the "Options".
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