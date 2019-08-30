MetaEditor styler question
nicholishen:
Can you change the default brace indentation from 2 spaces to 0?
So instead of this:
if(condition)
{
}
{
}
You get this:
if(condition)
{
}
{
}
I think no
you can't
nicholi shen:This is an old topic, but if you are using MetaEditor build 2124 (for MT5) you can select "Allman" as the style of "Styler" in the "Options".
Can you change the default brace indentation from 2 spaces to 0?
So instead of this:
if(condition)
{
}
{
}
You get this:
if(condition)
{
}
{
}
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Can you change the default brace indentation from 2 spaces to 0?
So instead of this:
{
}
You get this:
{
}