how to activate bought indicator in Mt4
Hi, Just bought an indicator from the Terminal but cant figure out how to activate it in Mt4. It's already installed.
Looked everywhere for info on this but can't find any...
Cheers.
you might placed it in the wrong folder
If its not in the Navigator >> Indicators (tree) folder, maybe it was installed in another MT4 (from another broker) that you have.
The MQL5 market system opens automatically a MT4 in your computer, but not necessarily the one you want.
Try and look under: Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Indicators and if its not there, have a look in all your MT4 platforms (from other brokers too).
If you locate it, you can open: Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Indicators, copy it and paste it in the Indicators folder of the MT4 platform you want to use it.
I made this question like 3 times now and I have MT4. I think most moderators on this forum are bots bc they keep sending me MT5 stuff and i have MT4. Look for the 5th time I bought an indicator and i can't activate it! AND I'M USING MT4 pls don't send links with mt5 garbage again.
I've answered you yesterday:
"Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your calster4 login and NOT your email or any other and then go down in the Market tab of your terminal, click the Purchased option on the left and the blue Install button of your purchase on the right to install it."
Did you follow my instructions?
Is your purchase made with your present MQL5 account? Can you see it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/calster4/market
If not, it means that you've bought it with another MQL5 account.
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Hi, Just bought an indicator from the Terminal but cant figure out how to activate it in Mt4. It's already installed.
Looked everywhere for info on this but can't find any...
Cheers.