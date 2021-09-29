Create external windows from EA
Marco vd Heijden:Thank you very much
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Does someone know how to create an external windows from EA?? like these pictures:
For now i use objectcreate to create object in the chart. I want to put my trading tools in an external windows. but i don't know what kind of thing i need to do this.
Thank you in advance.