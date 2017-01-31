Scrolling through past candlesticks
Untick the little (green triangle) button on the top of your platform, that says on mouse hovering: scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming.
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Hey guys, new to the platform. I attempted a search, but could not find the answer. I'm sure it is easy...
As I scroll through past candlesticks, MT4 moves me back to the most recent candlestick when the price changes.
Is there any way to maintain my position when the price changes, so I can study past candlesticks without interruption?
Thanks!