Scrolling through past candlesticks

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Hey guys, new to the platform. I attempted a search, but could not find the answer. I'm sure it is easy...


As I scroll through past candlesticks, MT4 moves me back to the most recent candlestick when the price changes.

Is there any way to maintain my position when the price changes, so I can study past candlesticks without interruption?


Thanks!

 

Untick the little (green triangle) button on the top of your platform, that says on mouse hovering: scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming.

 

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