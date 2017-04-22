please help me about signals lot volume

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Hello all,,

i want to ask about this signals [link deleted by moderator]

1-his account is cent account(my account is standard account)

2-his Leverage is 1:500(my leverage is 1:200)

3- his balance is 11002$(my account balance is 500$)

4-he is always opening volume is 0.1

 

so if i want to copy from this signals and opening 0.05lots,,what is the right deposit percentage that i should put it in the settings?

  

i read topics in this forum how to calculate,,,but i am still very confuse how to calculate it,,please help me and calculate it. 

 
We are not allowed to discuss specific signals here.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
We are not allowed to discuss specific signals here.

i do not know about that,,

 

so i give the information that you need to solve the problem

 

if you can help please help^_^ 

 
I answered your question in a private message.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
I answered your question in a private message.
Thanks for help
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