please help me about signals lot volume
We are not allowed to discuss specific signals here.
Eleni Anna Branou:
We are not allowed to discuss specific signals here.
We are not allowed to discuss specific signals here.
i do not know about that,,
so i give the information that you need to solve the problem
if you can help please help^_^
I answered your question in a private message.
Eleni Anna Branou:Thanks for help
I answered your question in a private message.
I answered your question in a private message.
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Hello all,,
i want to ask about this signals [link deleted by moderator]
1-his account is cent account(my account is standard account)
2-his Leverage is 1:500(my leverage is 1:200)
3- his balance is 11002$(my account balance is 500$)
4-he is always opening volume is 0.1
so if i want to copy from this signals and opening 0.05lots,,what is the right deposit percentage that i should put it in the settings?
i read topics in this forum how to calculate,,,but i am still very confuse how to calculate it,,please help me and calculate it.