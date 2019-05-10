Is there a way to sort the EA Market by rating?
I was wondering if there was any way to sort the EA Market by rating or any other quantitative statistics. If not, could they possibly add this to the website?
- If you are running multiples EAs at a time, is there any way to seperate out the performance results of each EA?
- Auto Trading button? Does it stop all EAs and Signals?
- Any good expert advisors available for free?
how to sort to last? last doesnt work anymore.
trooper5010: there was any way to sort the EA Market by rating
Not going to happen.
which of these
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