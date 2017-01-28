Font problem using MT4 on Mac with WINE and PlayonMac
Hi guys,
I use MT on a Mac running OSX Sierra - I use PlayonMac and Wine.
MT4 itself runs perfectly - only if I install any EA theyre not running.
I copy the EA in the experts directory and restart Wine - then the EA shows up in the Navigator and I can tell to activate it for the chart.
The EAs output is displayed in the chart on the left - but theres no smiley on the top right.
As also the EA don't start trading (automatic trading IS activated) even after 2-3 hours - I can't tell what might be wrong.
So my first question is -is there a font missing that the EA needs - and if yes HOW can I get this font and install it (Im no NERD so pls give me the explanation to do it too).
Thanks
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Bildschirmfoto_2017-01-27_um_10.26.05.jpg 151 kb
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There wont be any smiley on all ea's so not just this one.
For the not ordering this is probably an issue with the ea itself and not related to the smiley.
GoetzPhil:
Hi guys,
Hi guys,
I use MT on a Mac running OSX Sierra - I use PlayonMac and Wine.
MT4 itself runs perfectly - only if I install any EA theyre not running.
I copy the EA in the experts directory and restart Wine - then the EA shows up in the Navigator and I can tell to activate it for the chart.
The EAs output is displayed in the chart on the left - but theres no smiley on the top right.
As also the EA don't start trading (automatic trading IS activated) even after 2-3 hours - I can't tell what might be wrong.
So my first question is -is there a font missing that the EA needs - and if yes HOW can I get this font and install it (Im no NERD so pls give me the explanation to do it too).
Thanks
Did you install Microsoft Windows Fonts when you installed PlayOnMac?
Regarding the trading: Press F7 and check that "Allow live trading" is ticked in the Expert's Common tab.
This needs to be enabled in addition to the AutoTrading button.
Im not sure if PlayonMac installed Windows Fonts - I cant remember to have seen that windows.
Is there a way to manually install these fonts ?
If I look up the installation in Library/PlayonMac/wineprefix/Forextrader/drive_c/windows/Fonts - that dir is empty - so no fonts seem to be installed.
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