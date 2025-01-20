Experts: 10 pips EURUSD
How can I translate this Expert Advisor into the library format for Master mql5? To be able to create a similar Expert Advisor, but with additional signals.
kuper989:
How can I translate this Expert Advisor into the library format for Master mql5? To be able to create a similar EA, but with additional signals.
How can I translate this Expert Advisor into the library format for Master mql5? To be able to create a similar EA, but with additional signals.
You can't.
The EA does not compile.
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10 pips EURUSD:
The Expert Advisor trades the High and Low breakouts of the previous day.
Author: Vladimir Karputov