Experts: 10 pips EURUSD

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10 pips EURUSD:

The Expert Advisor trades the High and Low breakouts of the previous day.

Author: Vladimir Karputov

 
How can I translate this Expert Advisor into the library format for Master mql5? To be able to create a similar Expert Advisor, but with additional signals.
 
kuper989:
How can I translate this Expert Advisor into the library format for Master mql5? To be able to create a similar EA, but with additional signals.

You can't.

 
The EA does not compile.
 
Feniks1961 #:
The Expert Advisor does not compile.

Do not mislead people. Everything compiles normally. I attach a screenshot below.

Regards, Vladimir.


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