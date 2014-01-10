AUDUSD Technical Analysis 29.12 - 12.01: Ranging Bearish - page 2
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New resistance level on D1 timeframe : 0.9004 (instead of 0.8951 and 0.8957) :
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newdigital, 2014.01.06 17:44
2014-01-06 15:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
==========
U.S. Service Sector Unexpectedly Expands At Slower Rate In December
Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a slower rate in the month of December, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.
The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 53.0 in December from 53.9 in November, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. With the drop, the index fell to its lowest level since hitting 52.8 in June.
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AUDUSD, M5, 2014.01.06
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AUDUSD M5 : 21 pips price movement by USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news event
Week 2 - 8H Chart update: turned bullish already on my chart.
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newdigital, 2014.01.07 07:16
AUDUSD Technical Analysis (based on dailyfx article)
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newdigital, 2014.01.07 08:23
2014-01-07 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia's Trade Deficit Narrows As Imports Fall
Australia's external trade in goods and services resulted in a smaller-than-expected deficit in November amid a decline in imports, a report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Tuesday.
The country's trade in goods and services showed a deficit of A$118 million in November, less than a revised A$358 million deficit in October and A$300 million shortfall expected. The deficit has now fallen for four consecutive months.
The value of imports dropped 1 percent month-on-month in seasonally adjusted terms to A$27.49 billion in November. Exports remained almost steady at A$27.38 billion.
The currency backdrop has been a clear tailwind to export revenues in the second half of 2013 relative to the first half, with exchange rate having fallen close to 15 percent between April and November, Ben Jarman, an economist with J.P. Morgan Australia, said.
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AUDUSD M5 : 34 pips price movement by AUD - Trade Balance news event
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newdigital, 2014.01.07 17:52
AUDUSD Waiting For Bearish Confirmation
AUDUSD has turned south during Asian session despite better than expected Trade Balance numbers; -0.12B vs -0.30B. But notice that number is negative which means that more goods were important than exported, so demand for AUD was not high which is reason for lower reaction on AUDUSD.
From a technical perspective we expect weaker AUD against the buck, but price is still above that 0.8882 key level that needs to be broken for a bearish case. If we get a daily close beneath that swing that we may look for possible shorts in this week.
It is still flat with primary bearish on D1 timeframe for many days floating inside the channel of 0.9004 resistance and 0.8832 support levels.
H4 timeframe - we see Chinkou Span line trying to be crossed with historical price from above to below for possible breakdown (good for sell trades).If the price will break 0.8893 on H4 and especially 0.8832 on D1 so we may see the bearish trend continuation with good breakdown on H4 timeframe.
If the price will break 0.8939 on H4 and especially 0.9004 on D1 timeframe - we may see ranging market condition with possible rally within primary D1 bearish.
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-01-08 19:00 GMT (or 20:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Meeting]
2014-01-09 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Building Approvals]
2014-01-09 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Retail Sales]
2014-01-09 01:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
2014-01-10 13:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on AUDUSD price movement
SUMMARY : possible breakdown
TREND : bearish
Intraday Chart
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newdigital, 2014.01.09 06:31
2014-01-09 01:30 GMT (or 02:30 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China Inflation Eases Again; Producer Prices Extend Decline
China's consumer price inflation eased for a second consecutive month in December to reach its weakest level in seven months, the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Thursday.
Meanwhile, China's producer prices extended its decline to 22 months in December, fueling concerns about industrial overcapacity.
The annual consumer price inflation fell to 2.5 percent in December from 3 percent in November. Economists had forecast a slowdown to 2.7 percent. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.3 percent.
In the whole of 2013, inflation was 2.6 percent, well below the government's target of 3.5 percent.
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AUDUSD, M5, 2014.01.09
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AUDUSD M5 : 44 pips price movement by CNY - CPI news event
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newdigital, 2014.01.09 07:37
2014-01-09 00:30 GMT (or 01:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - Building Approvals]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
==========
Australia Building Approvals Dip 1.5% In November
The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 16,396.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 1.8 percent contraction in October.
On a yearly basis, approvals surged 22.2 percent - topping expectations for a jump of 21.1 percent following the 23.1 percent spike in the previous month.
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AUDUSD, M5, 2014.01.09
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AUDUSD M5 : 24 pips price movement by AUD - Building Approvals news event
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newdigital, 2014.01.10 06:44
2014-01-10 02:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
==========
China Export Growth Misses Forecast, Trade Surplus Falls
China's exports growth eased more than expected in December, while imports beat expectations signaling robust domestic demand, the latest figures released by the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.
As a result, the trade surplus missed forecast sharply at the end of the year.
Exports grew 4.3 percent year-on-year in December, slower than a 5 percent expansion forecast by economists. The pace of growth decelerated sharply from November's 12.7 percent increase.
Meanwhile, import growth accelerated unexpectedly last month, taking the annual growth rate to 8.3 percent. This followed a 5.3 percent gain in November and exceeded forecasts for a 5 percent rise.
The trade balance showed a surplus of $25.6 billion, down from $33.8 billion in November and $32.15 billion surplus forecast.
In the whole year of 2013, exports recorded a gain of 7.9 percent compared with 2012. Imports rose 7.3 percent. The trade surplus for the year amounted to $259.75 billion.
The country's exports and imports value totaled $4.16 trillion last year, recording an increase of 7.6 percent from the previous year. Customs spokesman Zheng Yuesheng said that this was the first time the total value exceeded the $4 trillion-mark.
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AUDUSD, M5, 2014.01.10
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AUDUSD M5 : 19 pips price movement by CNY - Trade Balance news event