press the compile button in MetaEditor via an expert - page 2
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Expert Advisor running on chart can find editor windows and then toolbar button then send a message of click you need to access windows api.
For this purpose Expert Advisor need to be running in memory.
There is a run time error "Array out of range"...Could that be the issue?
It's not going to help
Fix that, and if you haven't already... put this at the top of your code and recompile.
If it isn't already there, you will probably have some warnings and errors to work through
Good luck doing that.