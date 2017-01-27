press the compile button in MetaEditor via an expert - page 2

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Farrukh Aleem:

Expert Advisor running on chart can find editor windows and then toolbar button then send a message of click you need to access windows api.

 

For this purpose Expert Advisor need to be running in memory. 

Good luck doing that.
 
amarkal7:

There is a run time error "Array out of range"...Could that be the issue?

It's not going to help 

Fix that, and if you haven't already... put this at the top of your code and recompile.

#property strict

If it isn't already there, you will probably have some warnings and errors to work through

 
Alain Verleyen:
Good luck doing that.
I was just telling the way if he really wanted to do it , i don't find real need to do this.
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