press the compile button in MetaEditor via an expert
Code to press the compile button in MetaEditor via an expert
What to do ?
It's not possible.
Best guess is the EA doesn't work properly and needs to be re-initialized periodically to refresh everything.
OP has noticed that happens when the EA gets recompiled.
Expert Advisor running on chart can find editor windows and then toolbar button then send a message of click you need to access windows api.
For this purpose Expert Advisor need to be running in memory.
Best guess is the EA doesn't work properly and needs to be re-initialized periodically to refresh everything.
OP has noticed that happens when the EA gets recompiled.
amarkal7: Yep this is the case....need to reinitialize it periodically...any way that can be automated?
|It's easy. You fix the broken EA!
|It's easy. You fix the broken EA!
Yep this is the case....need to reinitialize it periodically...any way that can be automated?
Yes, but it would take code to achieve that... and if you're writing coding anyway, you might as well fix the underlying problem.
To reaffirm whroeder1's post, a correctly-coded EA should not need to be reinitialized. There is a problem somewhere in your code.
Yes, but it would take code to achieve that... and if you're writing coding anyway, you might as well fix the underlying problem.
To reaffirm whroeder1's post, a correctly-coded EA should not need to be reinitialized. There is a problem somewhere in your code.
There is a run time error "Array out of range"...Could that be the issue?
It's not broken.....it works normally but sometimes hangs....
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