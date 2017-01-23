Signal not copytrades
Your VPS looks alright. The thing in the red circle is just your money in your MQL5 account.
Have you migrated signal correctly?
Have you ticked all the boxes below?
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi guys, I subsribed to a signal and migrated my account to VPS, but problem its not copying and showing me this message