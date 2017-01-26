Help with Russian Language ??
what is this " Ôóíêöèÿ " ?
Why I see a lot of comment like "// Äîï. ïðîâåðêà ïðîòîêîëà " but google translate never work for the language?
Are they broken language ?
That is the result of display a text files with the incorrect Code Page settings. The original file was saved as an ANSI type file for a particular Code-Page on the author's PC which was setup for his own language and regional settings.
When you open the file on another PC with different regional settings, that is the result.
That is why it is best to always save text files as UNICODE if the contain any character outside of the the ASCII character set.
PS! The original language can be any non-latin language, such as Russian, but not necessarily so.
That is the result of display a text files with the incorrect Code Page settings. The original file was saved as an ANSI type file for a particular Code-Page on the author's PC which was setup for his own language and regional settings.
When you open the file on another PC with different regional settings, that is the result.
That is why it is best to always save text files as UNICODE if the contain any character outside of the the ASCII character set.
PS! The original language can be any non-latin language, such as Russian, but not necessarily so.
I had hard time of figuring out what language was that on comment.
I assume that is broken language even Russian people can not read.
Great answer. :)
Hi.
Is this proper Russian language?? or some other language ?
what is this " Ôóíêöèÿ " ?
Why I see a lot of comment like "// Äîï. ïðîâåðêà ïðîòîêîëà " but google translate never work for the language?
Usually when I see such characters I open the file with Notepad++. There the correct characters are available (most often Russian) and you can translate them.
Or this solution proposed by WHRoeder :
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How to display double-byte characters in Russian correctly?
whroeder1, 2015.07.13 15:17Transliterate the Cyrillic to Russian and then use translate.google.com
Usually when I see such characters I open the file with Notepad++. There the correct characters are available (most often Russian) and you can translate them.
Or this solution proposed by WHRoeder :
Usually when I see such characters I open the file with Notepad++. There the correct characters are available (most often Russian) and you can translate them.
Or this solution proposed by WHRoeder :
Plus How does your solution works in notepad ++?
For example, can you translate back this "Äîï. ïðîâåðêà ïðîòîêîëà" in notepad ++ ??
Kind regards.
The code you posted isn't MQL...?
For example, can you translate back this "Äîï. ïðîâåðêà ïðîòîêîëà" in notepad ++ ??
I can't get it to convert using encoding in Notepad++ . I suspect you'll need to change some region settings for it to work.
Nevertheless, using Alain's/WHRoeder's link:
And Google Translate:
I use 1) Notepad++ and 2) its plugin Translate (Contact: shalee.mishra@gmail.com) and 3) my keyboard with macro-buttons so that I
a) mark a Russian line b) press macro-button 0 (my setting) and the marked Russian text is replaced by what ever I defined as target language.
Couldn't think of anything more simple than that.
PS: As Bing causes some problems I am using MyMemory
The code you posted isn't MQL...?
I can't get it to convert using encoding in Notepad++ . I suspect you'll need to change some region settings for it to work.
Nevertheless, using Alain's/WHRoeder's link:
And Google Translate:
Seems it really worked.
Thanks for the great help. I will have a look at it again.
I use 1) Notepad++ and 2) its plugin Translate (Contact: shalee.mishra@gmail.com) and 3) my keyboard with macro-buttons so that I
a) mark a Russian line b) press macro-button 0 (my setting) and the marked Russian text is replaced by what ever I defined as target language.
Couldn't think of anything more simple than that.
PS: As Bing causes some problems I am using MyMemory
Ok, thanks to share your routine.
Hope I can understand Russian better after this thread.
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Hi.
Is this proper Russian language?? or some other language ?
what is this " Ôóíêöèÿ " ?
Why I see a lot of comment like "// Äîï. ïðîâåðêà ïðîòîêîëà " but google translate never work for the language?
Are they broken language ?
How can I get the meaning of this language ?
Your help will be really appreciated.
Kind regards.
// Äîï. ïðîâåðêà ïðîòîêîëà
if EnableDebug then WriteInLog(ProfilePath, FormatDateTime('dd.mm.yy hh:mm:ss', Now) + ' - Ôóíêöèÿ PluginContactMenuCommand: ' + 'Contact