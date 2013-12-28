does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone?
email subscription? yes, it works for me but for new in CodeBase, new articles etc :
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
As per the subject - does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone? I have subscribed several days ago and did not receive any email notifications, despite the fact that there were several new indicators added to the Code Base.
Could anyone please comment?
Thanks for the replies guys.
newdigital - is it an email that you've pasted above?
yes. By the way I am receiving email messages - last one was today
Hi,
As per the subject - does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone? I have subscribed several days ago and did not receive any email notifications, despite the fact that there were several new indicators added to the Code Base.
Could anyone please comment?
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Hi,
As per the subject - does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone? I have subscribed several days ago and did not receive any email notifications, despite the fact that there were several new indicators added to the Code Base.
Could anyone please comment?