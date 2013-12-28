does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone?

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Hi,

As per the subject - does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone? I have subscribed several days ago and did not receive any email notifications, despite the fact that there were several new indicators added to the Code Base.

Could anyone please comment? 

 

email subscription? yes, it works for me but for new in CodeBase, new articles etc :


 
By the way - last email message was on Monday (December, 23) ... at least for me
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
Enigma71fx:

Hi,

As per the subject - does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone? I have subscribed several days ago and did not receive any email notifications, despite the fact that there were several new indicators added to the Code Base.

Could anyone please comment? 

the same to me
 

Thanks for the replies guys.

 newdigital - is it an email that you've pasted above?

 
yes. By the way I am receiving email messages - last one was today
 
newdigital:
yes. By the way I am receiving email messages - last one was today
So that's really strange, as I still did not receive any notification email.
 
You can check it - go to your profile and to Settings and notifications - and check the subscriptions and periodicity.
 
Checked it and it was 2 hours. I changed it to daily, let's see if it works anyway.
 
Enigma71fx:

Hi,

As per the subject - does subscription to Code Base and Articles work for anyone? I have subscribed several days ago and did not receive any email notifications, despite the fact that there were several new indicators added to the Code Base.

Could anyone please comment? 

the same question that I would like to know
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