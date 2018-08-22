"Hedging" in Forex trading -Why do it? - page 8
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Can anyone post the back tester balance curve of the non-hedge version? I do not have MT4.
Thanks in advance.
Did you not see that my version produced a slight increase in profit?
Yes i have seen it.
I still need to examine it a bit further.
Did you not see that my version produced a slight increase in profit?
We can't see nothing or almost, could you publish the tester report (the summary of course, not the details).
Traders using hedging/martingale are probably those suffering the most of ESMA.