"Hedging" in Forex trading -Why do it? - page 8

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Can anyone post the back tester balance curve of the non-hedge version? I do not have MT4.

Thanks in advance.

 
Keith Watford:

Did you not see that my version produced a slight increase in profit?

Yes i have seen it.

I still need to examine it a bit further.

 
Keith Watford:

Did you not see that my version produced a slight increase in profit?

Would be nice to post both results side by side.
 
 
Marco vd Heijden:

We can't see nothing or almost, could you publish the tester report (the summary of course, not the details).

 
Traders using hedging/martingale are probably those suffering the most of ESMA.
 
Icham Aidibe:
Traders using hedging/martingale are probably those suffering the most of ESMA.
I don't see how it affects "hedging" ?
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Rafael Grecco Strategy".
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