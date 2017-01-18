What indicator is this?

New comment
 

Hey Folks

Anybody who knows what this indicator is? I would like to find the mq4 file.

See attached picture, it says it by MetaQuotes @2006.

Thanks

MasterT

Files:
What_indicator.jpg  407 kb
 

I don't know what indicator it is, but don't be fooled. It probably repaints and even if its not, the blue and red dots are not very well positioned.

You will have to make a move after the close of the candle the dot appeared, so it doesn't leave you with much to play with.

I can give you dozens of indicators that look amazing on a finished chart. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't know what indicator it is, but don't be fooled. It probably repaints and even if its not, the blue and red dots are not very well positioned.

You will have to make a move after the close of the candle the dot appeared, so it doesn't leave you with much to play with.

I can give you dozens of indicators that look amazing on a finished chart. 

Agree. It's a TGTBT indicator (too good to be true)
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I don't know what indicator it is, but don't be fooled. It probably repaints and even if its not, the blue and red dots are not very well positioned.

You will have to make a move after the close of the candle the dot appeared, so it doesn't leave you with much to play with.

I can give you dozens of indicators that look amazing on a finished chart. 

Thanks Eleni, almost all look great on history but totally opposite on live testing.
New comment