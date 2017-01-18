What indicator is this?
I don't know what indicator it is, but don't be fooled. It probably repaints and even if its not, the blue and red dots are not very well positioned.
You will have to make a move after the close of the candle the dot appeared, so it doesn't leave you with much to play with.
I can give you dozens of indicators that look amazing on a finished chart.
I don't know what indicator it is, but don't be fooled. It probably repaints and even if its not, the blue and red dots are not very well positioned.
You will have to make a move after the close of the candle the dot appeared, so it doesn't leave you with much to play with.
I can give you dozens of indicators that look amazing on a finished chart.
I don't know what indicator it is, but don't be fooled. It probably repaints and even if its not, the blue and red dots are not very well positioned.
You will have to make a move after the close of the candle the dot appeared, so it doesn't leave you with much to play with.
I can give you dozens of indicators that look amazing on a finished chart.
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Hey Folks
Anybody who knows what this indicator is? I would like to find the mq4 file.
See attached picture, it says it by MetaQuotes @2006.
Thanks
MasterT