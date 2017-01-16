Indicator to label days on chart
What is "properly"? What is wrong with those you have tried?
Yes it is possible, but it takes some coding.
Normally, text drawn on the chart can either be fixed relative to pixels on the screen (x and y) or relative to the chart (time and price).
What you want is text fixed relative the screen on the y axis, but fixed relative to time on the x axis.
Yes it is possible, but it takes some coding.
Normally, text drawn on the chart can either be fixed relative to pixels on the screen (x and y) or relative to the chart (time and price).
What you want is text fixed relative the screen on the y axis, but fixed relative to time on the x axis.
Yes it is possible, but it takes some coding.
Normally, text drawn on the chart can either be fixed relative to pixels on the screen (x and y) or relative to the chart (time and price).
What you want is text fixed relative the screen on the y axis, but fixed relative to time on the x axis.
Do you think that you can please help me out with this one brotha?
Coding something from scratch for you - I'm afraid not. But I'll refer you to Alain's standard response which may help:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
By the way (off topic), how does one pocket that message so "cleanly"?
When I do it, it always inserts the "thread name", "poster's name" and "date" of the post. Obviously, I can just edit the HTML and remove that extra data.
But just in case there is an easier/quicker method, how did you do it?
By the way (off topic), how does one pocket that message so "cleanly"?
When I do it, it always inserts the "thread name", "poster's name" and "date" of the post. Obviously, I can just edit the HTML and remove that extra data.
But just in case there is an easier/quicker method, how did you do it?
Good question! It was harder than I thought ;-)
Find the post, click to pocket (bottom right, next to complain and reply)
Then in your reply click the Insert from Pocket icon:
The problem I had is that it didn't copy the right content over. So I had to go back and cut'n'paste the correct content into the pocket frame.
Yes, that I know, as I conveyed in my post. I was referring to the extra data it places ("thread name", "poster's name" and "date"), but it looks like you also just edited it in the HTML view.
I'll leave the full details there in case anyone else struggles.
I didn't have to edit in HTML view. Just a straight cut'n'paste into the pocket frame.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, i've been trying to find a good indicator for labelling days on the charts. Out of the many i used, i never found one that actually works properly. Does anyone have one that would label the days on the top of the chart like so?