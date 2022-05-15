Apple Watch trade notifications
As far as I know there is no MetaQuotes app for Apple Watch in order to deliver the notification!
However, you can setup the Desktop Application to send out normal email notifications (via standard non-SSL SMTP) which you could then be notified about on the Apple Watch.
I use Android watch and yes it's possible if you just install the regular metatrader app and tie it's Metaquotes ID to your terminal.
Unfortunately, apps for the Apple Watch have to target it specifically. You cannot just install a regular iOS app on it.
EDIT: Technically, its OS is different and referred to as watchOS!
Maybe thats why i never liked apple : )
I use Android watch and yes it's possible if you just install the regular metatrader app and tie it's Metaquotes ID to your terminal.
Hi Marco,
What is the model of your Android watch please ?
Thank you!
I use Android watch and yes it's possible if you just install the regular metatrader app and tie it's Metaquotes ID to your terminal.
Hi Marco,
What is the model of your Android watch please ?
Thank you!
It was an Iradish I6.
But it broke down shortly after i purchased it and i had to send it back so unfortunately i can not recommend it.
It was an Iradish I6.
But it broke down shortly after i purchased it and i had to send it back so unfortunately i can not recommend it.
Ok I see. And you could trade directly from the watch and customise the charts ?
Which watches today allow to get charts and to trade directly ?
Ok I see. And you could trade directly from the watch and customise the charts ?
Which watches today allow to get charts and to trade directly ?
I have not tried Apple Watch but i assume this also works, maybe someone who has one can confirm.
The android watches work with the regular Metatrader application from Playstore.
It's all the same in functionality just a bit more compact.
I used it mostly to monitor my positions whilst on the road.
Also don't mix up the smart watches with the bluetooth watches, many of these bluetooth watches are limited to only answering calls.
You need a watch with a complete operating system and preferable one that is up to date so that the API level is high enough to run the latest Metatrader app.
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G'day everyone,
I was wondering if it is possible to get a notification of a trade occurring via my Apple Watch?
Thanks in advance for any answers.