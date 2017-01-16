Backtesting bug? Massive profit miscalculations (Build 1031)
Hi Everyone,
Backtesting an EA and have noticed some incredibly strange profit results:
Long trade is trailed out 4 pips above the entry price but results in a $67 loss
Commission charge is only .7 pips, so should still be a 3.3 pip profit. Account is in USD and lot size .21 = $2.10 / pip.
Any idea why backtester is giving me a $67 loss (approx 32 pips) from a profitable trade?
I've never come across this before ...
It's due to SWAP. Your order has remained open for more than 2 months. You can read this similar thread. Regards.
- www.mql5.com
It's due to SWAP. Your order has remained open for more than 2 months. You can read this similar thread. Regards.
DOH! I'm Such an idiot. Been working on lower time frames too much, completely forgot about swap!
Thanks mate!
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Hi Everyone,
Backtesting an EA and have noticed some incredibly strange profit results:
Long trade is trailed out 4 pips above the entry price but results in a $67 loss
Commission charge is only .7 pips, so should still be a 3.3 pip profit. Account is in USD and lot size .21 = $2.10 / pip.
Any idea why backtester is giving me a $67 loss (approx 32 pips) from a profitable trade?
I've never come across this before ...