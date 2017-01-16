Backtesting bug? Massive profit miscalculations (Build 1031)

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Hi Everyone,

Backtesting an EA and have noticed some incredibly strange profit results:

Long trade is trailed out 4 pips above the entry price but results in a $67 loss


Commission charge is only .7 pips, so should still be a 3.3 pip profit. Account is in USD and lot size .21 = $2.10 / pip.

Any idea why backtester is giving me a $67 loss (approx 32 pips) from a profitable trade?

I've never come across this before ...

 
shyftus:

Hi Everyone,

Backtesting an EA and have noticed some incredibly strange profit results:

Long trade is trailed out 4 pips above the entry price but results in a $67 loss

Commission charge is only .7 pips, so should still be a 3.3 pip profit. Account is in USD and lot size .21 = $2.10 / pip.

Any idea why backtester is giving me a $67 loss (approx 32 pips) from a profitable trade?

I've never come across this before ...

It's due to SWAP. Your order has remained open for more than 2 months. You can read this similar thread.  Regards.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166621

Question about Tester Commisions and Swaps
Question about Tester Commisions and Swaps
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Another proof why an EA has most of times completely different results on live...
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

It's due to SWAP. Your order has remained open for more than 2 months. You can read this similar thread.  Regards.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166621

DOH! I'm Such an idiot. Been working on lower time frames too much, completely forgot about swap!

Thanks mate!

 
Ok. I'm glad you clarified it. Regards.
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