Live Retracement percentage change

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Hello All

I am new here!

I was wondering can you get a tool or program that shows live percentage change on chosen time frame on the chart?

Thank you in advance 

Ali
 
You can check if there is such an indicator in the Market, or you can order it in the Freelance.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
You can check if there is such an indicator in the Market, or you can order it in the Freelance.
Thank you Eleni. I will check there, but I was wondering would this be already on some of the platforms as a tool?

I am with IG at the moment and using their own platform. Anyone using MT4/5 aware of this tool already being on the MT4/5?

Many Thanks 
 
No, there is no such tool in MT4 available.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
No, there is no such tool in MT4 available.
Thank you Eleni. 

Any comments from a programmer about cost of doing this work? Can the programm added to any platform or only Mt4?

Many Thanks 
 

I am using Percentage indicator from CodeBase:

 

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am using Percentage indicator from CodeBase:

 

Thank you Sergey.

I should have been more clear when I asked!This indicator shows the price difference.

I am after a indicator that , I will chose any high and low from one candle stick to another and indicator will show me live Retracement percentage of the current price 

For example high is 200 low is 100, current price is 140. So in this example current Retracement level is at %40 percent. 
Obviously, prices are always in odd numbers and not easy to calculate. I am currently using calculator but it takes ages. Would be great to find a tool that will show this live on the chart as the price moves.

Any Ideas?

Kind Regards 
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