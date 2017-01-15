I need help please

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I have a live account with tradersway.com and I want to open and use two MT4 accounts at the same time with different account numbers on the monitor.  Please let me know how I can do this.  
 

Easiest way is to install MT4 several times (or just copy the MT4 folder to somewhere else).

Have each installation running a different account.

Split the screen as you normally would in Windows. Very easy in Windows 10.

 
when I download the installation setup software, it automatically runs the installation.  When I try to run it, the one thats open is the one that shows.  Even if I move the setup to another file.
[Deleted]  
garnik1976:
when I download the installation setup software, it automatically runs the installation.  When I try to run it, the one thats open is the one that shows.  Even if I move the setup to another file.

Click on the "Settings" Button, in order to choose where it gets installed!!!!


 
Fernando Carreiro:

Click on the "Settings" Button, in order to choose where it gets installed!!!!


thank you
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