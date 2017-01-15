I need help please
I have a live account with tradersway.com and I want to open and use two MT4 accounts at the same time with different account numbers on the monitor. Please let me know how I can do this.
- How to open two MT4 with the same broker at the same time?
- How to trade two accounts at the same time
- using two charts on two monitors
Easiest way is to install MT4 several times (or just copy the MT4 folder to somewhere else).
Have each installation running a different account.
Split the screen as you normally would in Windows. Very easy in Windows 10.
when I download the installation setup software, it automatically runs the installation. When I try to run it, the one thats open is the one that shows. Even if I move the setup to another file.
garnik1976:
when I download the installation setup software, it automatically runs the installation. When I try to run it, the one thats open is the one that shows. Even if I move the setup to another file.
when I download the installation setup software, it automatically runs the installation. When I try to run it, the one thats open is the one that shows. Even if I move the setup to another file.
Click on the "Settings" Button, in order to choose where it gets installed!!!!
Fernando Carreiro:thank you
Click on the "Settings" Button, in order to choose where it gets installed!!!!
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