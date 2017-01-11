EA to spread average ?
Hello
Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours ?
/zippiz
See my "Spread Tracker" entry in the CodeBase! It keeps track of the spread as OHLC bars in an Offline Chart, to which you can then apply a Moving Average or even a Standard Deviation for analysing the data.
PS! Its old code but should still work!
- votes: 2
- 2013.09.20
- Fernando Carreiro
- www.mql5.com
Hello
Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours ?
/zippiz
A very tiny indicator,capable handling 4/5 digit brokerage,it sits on chart in lower left corner,showing (now,min,max,average) spread in pips,reading from left to right,in current/live situation,hope it help all those needy traders.
A very tiny indicator,capable handling 4/5 digit brokerage,it sits on chart in lower left corner,showing (now,min,max,average) spread in pips,reading from left to right,in current/live situation,hope it help all those needy traders.
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Hello
Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours ?
/zippiz