EA to spread average ?

New comment
 

Hello

Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours ? 

 /zippiz 

 
zippiz:

Hello

Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours ? 

 /zippiz 

Of course it is possible
[Deleted]  
zippiz: Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours?

See my "Spread Tracker" entry in the CodeBase! It keeps track of the spread as OHLC bars in an Offline Chart, to which you can then apply a Moving Average or even a Standard Deviation for analysing the data.

PS! Its old code but should still work!

Spread Tracker
Spread Tracker
  • votes: 2
  • 2013.09.20
  • Fernando Carreiro
  • www.mql5.com
Tracking Variable Spreads with an Offline Chart
 
zippiz:

Hello

Is it possible to make a EA/indicator that shows average spread for for at time MT4 has been running or just the last 24 hours ? 

 /zippiz 

A very tiny indicator,capable handling 4/5 digit brokerage,it sits on chart in lower left corner,showing (now,min,max,average) spread in pips,reading from left to right,in current/live situation,hope it help all those needy traders.


Files:
Spread.mq4  5 kb
 
mntiwana:

A very tiny indicator,capable handling 4/5 digit brokerage,it sits on chart in lower left corner,showing (now,min,max,average) spread in pips,reading from left to right,in current/live situation,hope it help all those needy traders.


Thanks ! I would try this later !
New comment