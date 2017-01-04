Hover over prices not there
If the prices are supposed to show in a popup, how do I get MT4 to do that ?
Actually, it is not really when you hover over the bar per se, but when you hover near the close of the bar.
Also, make sure that MT4 is the actively focused application. If you happen to have another application in focus, the hovering pop-up tool-tips will not come up.
Actually, it is not really when you hover over the bar per se, but when you hover near the close of the bar.
Also, make sure that MT4 is the actively focused application. If you happen to have another application in focus, the hovering pop-up tool-tips will not come up.
|Also shows at the bottom, no need to hover at the close
Actually, it is not really when you hover over the bar per se, but when you hover near the close of the bar.
Also, make sure that MT4 is the actively focused application. If you happen to have another application in focus, the hovering pop-up tool-tips will not come up.
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Please excuse my newbie question, but when I hover my cursor over price bars, aren't the prices supposed to show in a pop-up, or do they only appear in the data window on the left side ?
If the prices are supposed to show in a popup, how do I get MT4 to do that ?
Thanks.