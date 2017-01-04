Hover over prices not there

New comment
 

Please excuse my newbie question, but when I hover my cursor over price bars, aren't the prices supposed to show in a pop-up, or do they only appear in the data window on the left side ?

If the prices are supposed to show in a popup, how do I get MT4 to do that ?

Thanks. 

[Deleted]  
rgctoronto: Please excuse my newbie question, but when I hover my cursor over price bars, aren't the prices supposed to show in a pop-up, or do they only appear in the data window on the left side ?

If the prices are supposed to show in a popup, how do I get MT4 to do that ?

Actually, it is not really when you hover over the bar per se, but when you hover near the close of the bar.

Also, make sure that MT4 is the actively focused application. If you happen to have another application in focus, the hovering pop-up tool-tips will not come up.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Actually, it is not really when you hover over the bar per se, but when you hover near the close of the bar.

Also, make sure that MT4 is the actively focused application. If you happen to have another application in focus, the hovering pop-up tool-tips will not come up.

Thanks.  Yes, it works when I hover over the "close".  I was trying to hover it over the body of the bar.  Thanks again.
 
Also shows at the bottom, no need to hover at the close

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Actually, it is not really when you hover over the bar per se, but when you hover near the close of the bar.

Also, make sure that MT4 is the actively focused application. If you happen to have another application in focus, the hovering pop-up tool-tips will not come up.

Thanks for that information. I never knew that and always wondered why sometimes it works and sometimes not. I usually do as WHRoeder shows, but now I know this, I can check values without shifting my line of sight :)
[Deleted]  
Keith Watford: Thanks for that information. I never knew that and always wondered why sometimes it works and sometimes not. I usually do as WHRoeder shows, but now I know this, I can check values without shifting my line of sight :)
You are welcome!
New comment