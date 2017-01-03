Bizarre uneven takeprofit and stoploss

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Hi All,

I've been trying to ensure that my takeprofit and stoploss are equal (in other words, profits and losses should be of the same magnitude). I've done a bit of investigating and tried a few solutions but I still get uneven profits and losses - even though looking at the prices in the results tab it they should be equal. Here's the code I used to execute the trades:


double trade_size = 0.0003; 

bool OpenBuy()
{

  //Get new market prices

   RefreshRates();

   

   //Define lot size
   double Lots = 0.01;
   int LotDigits = (int) - MathLog10(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP));
   double LotSize=NormalizeDouble(Lots,LotDigits); 

   

   //Calculate and check spread  

   double MaxSpreadInPoints = 50;
   double Spread = Ask - Bid;

   if(Spread>MaxSpreadInPoints)
return(false);

   

   //Define allowed slippage

   int SlippageInPoints = 0;

   //Define TakeProfit and StopLoss levels 

   double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble(Bid+Spread+trade_size,Digits);
   double StopLoss = NormalizeDouble(Bid+Spread-trade_size,Digits);;

   int Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize,Ask,SlippageInPoints,StopLoss,TakeProfit,"Spread Test",13,0,Green);

   if(Ticket==-1)
   {
      Alert("Buy Error: " ,GetLastError());
      return(false);
   }

   if(Ticket>=0)
   {
      return(true);
   }

   return(false);

}

bool OpenSell()
{

   //Get new market prices

   RefreshRates();

   

   //Define lot size

   double Lots = 0.01;
   int LotDigits = (int) - MathLog10(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP));
   double LotSize=NormalizeDouble(Lots,LotDigits);

   //Calculate and check spread  

   double MaxSpreadInPoints = 50;
   double Spread = Ask - Bid;

   if(Spread>MaxSpreadInPoints)
      return(false);

   //Define allowed slippage

   int SlippageInPoints = 0;

   //Define TakeProfit and StopLoss levels
   double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble(Bid-trade_size,Digits);
   double StopLoss = NormalizeDouble(Bid+trade_size,Digits);;

   int Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotSize,Bid,SlippageInPoints,StopLoss,TakeProfit,"Spread Test",13,0,Red);

   if(Ticket==-1)
   {
      Alert("Sell Error: " ,GetLastError());
      return(false);
   }

   if(Ticket>=0)
   {
      return(true);
   }

   return(false);

}

 and here are some of the resulting trades:

 

As you can see the profit is always 23 cents and the loss is always 37 cents. I've been wracking my brain to figure out what is going on but I can't figure it out. Am I missing something obvious to do with the bid/ask spread? 

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

 
7 cents commission?
 
Keith Watford:
7 cents commission?

You know what - I think you're right. That makes sense on what the broker charges. I hadn't figured on that. Dammit!

Thanks for your help though :) Much appreciated 

 
  1. Don't paste code
    Play video    		Please edit your post.
    For large amounts of code, attach it
  2.    int LotDigits = (int) - MathLog10(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP));
       double LotSize=NormalizeDouble(Lots,LotDigits);

       double TakeProfit = NormalizeDouble(Bid-trade_size,Digits);
       double StopLoss = NormalizeDouble(Bid+trade_size,Digits);;
    Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't use it. It's use is always wrong
    LotDigits also fails when not a power of 1/10. (int) MathCeil(-MathLog10(...)) will work.
    You also aren't getting a 1:1 RRR. For a buy your SL includes the spread (buy at the Ask, close at Bid,) your TP does not (buy at the Ask, close at the Ask-spread i.e. Bid.) For a sell your SL doesn't include the spread (sell at the Bid, close at the Bid-spread i.e. Ask,) same for TP.
  3. Your code
    		Simplified
       if(Ticket>=0)
       {
          return(true);
       }

       return(false);
       return Ticket>=0;
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