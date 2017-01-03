Indicator display different in strategy tester visual mode
limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
if (prev_calculated > 0) limit++;
for (int i=limit-2; i>=0; i--) {
When rates_total-pre_calculated=0, limit =1 and the for loop will not execute
When rates_total-pre_calculated=1, when a new bar opens, limit =2 and the for loop will only calculate with bar[0]
So in real time, the code will only execute for the first tick of a new bar. When you attach it it has access to bar close values
Keith Watford:Thank you, sir, for your explanation
limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
if (prev_calculated > 0) limit++;
for (int i=limit-2; i>=0; i--) {
So in real time, the code will only execute for the first tick of a new bar. When you attach it it has access to bar close values
limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
if (prev_calculated > 0) limit++;
for (int i=limit-2; i>=0; i--) {
When rates_total-pre_calculated=0, limit =1 and the for loop will not execute
When rates_total-pre_calculated=1, when a new bar opens, limit =2 and the for loop will only calculate with bar[0]
So in real time, the code will only execute for the first tick of a new bar. When you attach it it has access to bar close values
|Exactly. Do your lookbacks correctly.
limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
if (prev_calculated > 0) limit++;
for (int i=limit-2; i>=0; i--) {
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Hello
I have this indicator:
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
int bar1, bar2;
//---
if (rates_total <= 4) return(0);
int limit;
limit = rates_total - prev_calculated;
if (prev_calculated > 0) limit++;
for (int i=limit-2; i>=0; i--) {
bar1 = sign(Close[i]-Open[i]);
bar2 = sign(Close[i+1]-Open[i+1]);
if (bar1+bar2==0)
ind[i] = Open[i+1];
else
ind[i] = (Close[i+1]+Open[i+1]) * 0.5;
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(rates_total);
}
When I add it to an EA running in strategy tester, the indicator line varies at certain places. If I then stop the ea and reset the indicator, it corrects itself. In the screen shot the yellow line is when the indicator is dropped on the running strategy tester, the purple is shows when I just add it to the chart.
What am I doing wrong?