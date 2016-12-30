MetaTrader 4 setup file installs MetaTrader 5

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Hello guys,

i need an actual MetaTrader 4 setup file.

 

Unfortunately, when downloading setup file from MetaQuotes 

 

http://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/trading_terminal

 

this online installer installs MetaTrader 4.

 

Is MT4 about to be dropped by MetaQuotes or this an upgrade policy or just bug ?

 

Any comment appreciated. Thank you 

MetaTrader 4 Trading Terminal / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
The MetaTrader 4 terminal is a perfectly equipped workplace for traders, providing all the necessary components for trading in financial markets Forex, CFD and Futures. The terminal gives you the tools to analyze price dynamics of financial securities, execute trade operations, and create and use automated trading programs(Expert Advisors)
 
Everybody knows about it so seems you are just the last one who discovered it :)
Read this discussion thread about.

To make it shorter: if you want to install MT4 so download the installer from the brokers' websites.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Everybody knows about it so seems you are just the last one who discovered it :)
Read this discussion thread about.

To make it shorter: if you want to install MT4 so download the installer from the brokers' websites.

Hello Sergey,

thank you, but i know about this option. Unfortunately, demo accounts expiry very quickly.

Do you know, why the MetaQuotes MT4 installer is broken ?

 

It is not broken, it is a (un)subtle hint from MetaQuotes.

 
It is not broken ... MetaQuotes MT4 installer is installing MT5 ... and many users knows about it, many threads were opened, and it was already extensively discussed.

Read this thread.

By the way - my MT4 was updated to new build in this month:


 
chinaski: . Unfortunately, demo accounts expiry very quickly.
  1. Totally dependent on the broker. FXCM never expires (as long as you are using it.)
  2. And so what? File -> Open an account, fill in the form and you're back and running in 30 seconds.
 

sorry sorry sorry.

happy new year 

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