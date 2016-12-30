MetaTrader 4 setup file installs MetaTrader 5
Everybody knows about it so seems you are just the last one who discovered it :)
Read this discussion thread about.
To make it shorter: if you want to install MT4 so download the installer from the brokers' websites.
Read this discussion thread about.
To make it shorter: if you want to install MT4 so download the installer from the brokers' websites.
Sergey Golubev:
Everybody knows about it so seems you are just the last one who discovered it :)
Read this discussion thread about.
To make it shorter: if you want to install MT4 so download the installer from the brokers' websites.
Everybody knows about it so seems you are just the last one who discovered it :)
Read this discussion thread about.
To make it shorter: if you want to install MT4 so download the installer from the brokers' websites.
Hello Sergey,
thank you, but i know about this option. Unfortunately, demo accounts expiry very quickly.
Do you know, why the MetaQuotes MT4 installer is broken ?
It is not broken, it is a (un)subtle hint from MetaQuotes.
It is not broken ... MetaQuotes MT4 installer is installing MT5 ... and many users knows about it, many threads were opened, and it was already extensively discussed.
Read this thread.
By the way - my MT4 was updated to new build in this month:
chinaski: . Unfortunately, demo accounts expiry very quickly.
sorry sorry sorry.
happy new year
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Hello guys,
i need an actual MetaTrader 4 setup file.
Unfortunately, when downloading setup file from MetaQuotes
http://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/trading_terminal
this online installer installs MetaTrader 4.
Is MT4 about to be dropped by MetaQuotes or this an upgrade policy or just bug ?
Any comment appreciated. Thank you