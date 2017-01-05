Who can program this EA?
Not a big deal. I could realize it as a plugin for StereoTrader(MT4), including repaint and visualization of deals in the past.
If you want, drop me a PN.
Hello everyone, may somebody please help me achieve my target.
I am trading a system that contains several indicators and I enter manually, but I have to exit according to one of the indicators called (smFisher Transform3-impr)
what i need is an expert that will exit when this indicator crosses the zero line level and turns from one color to another that is at the first bar of new color
of course the expert must be able to close the profitable trades on the chart it is attached to and this may be obvious but I am not a programmer and have to be sure only.
I attached the indicator (ex4+mq4) with an image wich will clarify what I have been through.
I hope you care!!!
I Try to Combine Entry With "Best Entry Signal v.2.0" For buy Sell
Exit with Your Indicator, That Indicator Repaint, but I Think good if you know when to Execute for Open Position
And Below is Using Entry and Exit using Fisher Only When sell exit then open Buy, When Buy Exit then Open Sell
Candle using After Candle Close in H1 Time Frame
so If you have manual for Entry position, and exit by That fisher, I just only Close the code Turning Off for Open Condition By EA, so EA just only running for Exit position.
Main Code For your need for sample from me, I hope it Help, I'm sorry if I wrong, because I still amateur in code
Note : closeorder() on this code posted is another function for close condition, using void to call when it's needed
for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // lets scan all order and position
{
OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES); // is this our order?
if(OrderSymbol()!=Symbol() || // if symbol of order didn't match
continue;
// order type need to be identified
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if( Fisher < 0 ){closeorder();}// Close Buy Position
}
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
{
if( Fisher > 0 ) {closeorder();}// Close Sell Position
}
}
and if I see your post above :
" of
course the expert must be able to close the profitable trades "
I Think that Close condition should add with Profit Condition like this
{
if( Fisher < 0 && AccountProfit()>0 ){closeorder();}// Close Buy Position if need Fisher == 0 just change the <
}
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL )
{
if( Fisher > 0 && AccountProfit()>0 ) {closeorder();}// Close Sell Position Fisher == 0 just change the >
and my opinion, if using Close profit only, when Order Wrong Direction without SL, could be dangerous if using Big Lot Size
Yes, repaints.
"and my opinion, if using Close profit only, when Order Wrong Direction without SL, could be dangerous if using Big Lot Size"
Thank you Achmad Wijaya .
Yes you are right. Thanks for the coding, now I am focusing on Fisher's behavior real time as you mentioned.
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I am trading a system that contains several indicators and I enter manually, but I have to exit according to one of the indicators called (smFisher Transform3-impr)
what i need is an expert that will exit when this indicator crosses the zero line level and turns from one color to another that is at the first bar of new color
of course the expert must be able to close the profitable trades on the chart it is attached to and this may be obvious but I am not a programmer and have to be sure only.
I attached the indicator (ex4+mq4) with an image wich will clarify what I have been through.
I hope you care!!!