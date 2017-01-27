Something Interesting in Financial Video January 2017 - page 2
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How to subscribe to a signal in MetaTrader Platforms and what parameters to set up: should you copy the stop levels, what part of your deposit will take part in copying and what slippage to choose?
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How to Rent A Virtual Platform in MetaTrader 4/5?
Detailed how-to description that will help to rent a virtual hosting directly from a MetaTrader trading platform. Its simple: choose nearest server and payment plan in order to let your robots and signals work for 24 hours a day.
Preparing to Migrate Robots and Signals to your Virtual Hosting in MetaTrader 4/5
How to setup a trading environment, in order to execute your trading robots and signals on a MetaTrader virtual platform for 24 hours a day?
How to Control Resources and Manage Virtual Hosting Subscriptions in MetaTrader 4/5?
How to analyze the virtual hosting resources report and how to control your Virtual Hosting subscriptions in MetaTrader - we show you in this video.
When your forex trading risk is really low, reward does not really matter
There are times when a forex technical level is important enough to just focus on the risk, and forget about the reward. In other words, if you trade at a key level where risk is only 5 pips, you only have to see the market move 10 pips for a 2:1 reward to risk ratio. If you make 20 pips, you have a 4:1 reward to risk ratio. That is not a lot of movement in a forex market that is moving.
So, when risk is really low, reward does not really matter.
INTRODUCTION TO AUSTRALIAN DOLLARLike Canada, Australia's economy is a service based economy, with over 68% of GDP coming from the service sector. Although agriculture and mining account for only 4.7% of Australian GDP, they account for over 65% of the country's exports. This makes the currency highly sensitive to increases or decreases in the price of commodities, especially gold, as Australia is the world's 3rd largest exporter of gold.
While the country and currency are similar to Canada in many ways, a primary difference is the trade relationships that Australia has developed with Asia, and in particular Japan and China, which represent its two largest export markets. This gives the currency a unique exposure to Asia, which generally does not exist with the other non Asian currencies we have studied up to this point.
As Kathy Lien points out in her book Day Trading the Currency Market, the Australian economy was able to whether the Asian financial crisis relatively well, so while there is exposure there, it is also important to keep a watch on the country's historically strong domestic consumption, in times of global economic slowdowns.
The last major factor to keep in mind about the Australian Dollar, is that Australia has one of the highest interest rates in the developed world, currently at 7.25% as of this lesson. This has made the currency one of the primary beneficiaries of carry trade flows, which we learned about in my 3 part series on the carry trade, in module 3 of this course. These flows, combined with the facts that many commodities that Australia exports are at all time highs, and the Australian economy has remained relatively strong through the current crisis, has moved the AUD/USD to 25 year highs as of this lesson.
AUD/USD Monthly:
INTRODUCTION TO NEW ZEALAND DOLLARAccording to Wikipedia.org, New Zealand has a 2008 estimated population of around 4.2 million people, which is the first important fact for us to understand for two reasons. Firstly, as New Zealand's domestic market is so small, it must rely heavily on exports to drive economic growth, making the country especially susceptible to growth or decline in the global economy. This is particularly true when looking at the health of its main trading partners, the largest of which is Australia, followed by the United States, and Japan. Secondly, unlike other countries with a larger population, as the population of New Zealand is small, migration of people into and out of the country can have a significant effect on its economy, and therefore the currency. As Kathy Lien points out in her book Day Trading the Currency Market, strong population migration into New Zealand has contributed significantly to the performance of its economy, because as the population increases, so does domestic consumption.
Like Canada and Australia, New Zealand is a country with vast natural resources, making the economy and therefore currency heavily reliant on exports of commodities such as Wool, food and dairy products, wood and paper products. As Australia is the country's main export market and as the Australian Dollar is also heavily influenced by commodity prices, changes in commodity prices can have a particularly potent affect on the New Zealand Dollar. Although this correlation has broken down somewhat in recent months, as you can see from this chart, the NZD/USD and AUD/USD currency pairs are highly correlated as a result of these factors:
Chart Showing NZD/USD and AUD/USD Correlations:
MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster?
Have you ever wondered how quickly your order is delivered to the exchange, how fast it is executed, and how much time your terminal needs in order to receive the operation result?
7 Secrets to Day Trading Success
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