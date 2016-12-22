Help finding broker that handles the S&P500 with MetaTrader5
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More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2016.12.21 12:00
Recently, a number of major brokers, including ActivTrades, Just2Trade, NAS Broker and Halifax Investment Services, announced the launch of MetaTrader 5 with hedging. This trend was supported by other prominent market players: GLOBAL FX, Global Equity Brokers (GEB) and Forexer Limited. The number of such companies is growing on a weekly basis — totally, more than 100 brokers from over the world already offer the flagship platform for trading on financial markets to their clients.
"We, in NAS Broker, are glad to present our clients with MetaTrader 5 — a professional multi-asset next-generation trading platform," says Oleg Sergeev, Senior Analyst at NAS Broker. "Multiple exciting technological innovations allow professional traders to increase their trading efficiency right now: the advanced MQL5 programming language, the MQL5 Cloud network, the new timeframes and the main features – the depth of market and the new strategy tester. In NAS Broker, we support both netting and hedging accounts suiting the needs of various trading strategies".
"Just2Trade Online focuses on high-tech brokerage solutions for all major world markets," notes Evgeny Zhilin, Head of Operations at Just2Trade Online, explaining the company's choice of the platform. "While having such a powerful product as MetaTrader 5, we do our best to make maximum use of it. Currently, Just2Trade clients have direct access to over 9 000 tools on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, FSE, MOEX, CME, NYMEX, ICE, EUREX, as well as the Forex market from a single account on the MetaTrader 5 platform".
"Halifax Investment Services, an Australian and New Zealand licensed market maker, is proud to offer MetaTrader 5 to its clients and global White Label partners", says Jonathan Schneider, Head of Sales for Halifax. "We offer both exchange traded and OTC products via MetaTrader 5, thus fully revealing its true multi-asset nature. MetaTrader 5 allows Halifax and its White Label partners to compete on all fronts".
"The addition of hedging meets the aspirations of many traders, current MetaTrader 5 users as well as others," adds Ricardo Evangelista, International Desk Manager at ActivTrades. "We believe it will appeal to many, including those currently using MetaTrader 4. From the early days, following the launch of MetaTrader 5, the request for hedging has been a constant. It was something desired by traders interested in exploring the potential of the platform but put off by the restriction on hedging. Now that is available we expect to see an increase in the demand for MetaTrader 5".
Thank you very much Mr. Sergey Golubev!.
I will try these above.
One more thing, the price chart from MT5 seem different and slow than with MT4. Do you know about this?
MT4:
MT5:
Thank you very much Mr. Sergey Golubev!.
I will try these above.
One more thing, the price chart from MT5 seem different and slow than with MT4. Do you know about this?
MT4:
MT5:
It depends on the broker and their datafeed (it does not depend on MT4 or MT5 for example):
- slow or fast - depends on the broker and their datafeed;
- different - it is based on timeframe, broker and broker's server time (and the time when they are updating the price for example).
Because as I see - some brokers are just started with MT5 (and MT5 datafeed).
Besides, as I understad - those are the CFD only (for MT4 and for MT5).
You compared MT4/MT5 datafeed using different brokers (one broker for MT4 and the different/other broker for MT5). But it is CFD ... so every broker is having some time to update the price for CFD ...
This is example with the comparison of the one broker (same broker, S&P 500, MT4 and MT5) - same price:
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Can anyone recommend a broker that handles the S&P500 through MetaTrader 5, all I have found only do on MetaTrade4.
Thanks