Graphs : Highlight the "BID only" on the Graphs, intead of the "Bid-Ask Middle"

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Hello,

The Client (trader) wants to see the highlight (on the right side) on the BID value.


Today, he sees the highlight on the middle Bid-Ask (see attached graph)

What is the way to change that ?
I've been told that this is something possible in MT4 (highlight the BID value on the graphs)

Thank you.

Jacques. 

Files:
Bid-Ask_Middle.png  314 kb
 

What the broker said ?

You can't change that, data are provided by your broker, so ask them why.

 
Also see here - it would seem there can be a different feed for Market Watch versus Charts
 

Probably your broker plots the charts with Last Prices, instead of Bid Prices. Try to enable "Last" column in Market Watch (as I show in the picture) and check it.

Regards.



 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

Probably your broker plots the charts with Last Prices, instead of Bid Prices. Try to enable "Last" column in Market Watch (as I show in the picture) and check it.

Regards.



The question is about MT4.

There is no Last price with MT4, at least it should not.

 
Alain Verleyen:

The question is about MT4.

There is no Last price with MT4, at least it should not.

Yes, you are correct. I thought he was talking about MT5. Currently in my mind MT4 no longer exists. Maybe you could move MT4 questions to its section (new forum section at the bottom).

Regards.
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
Yes, you are correct. I thought he was talking about MT5. Currently in my mind MT4 no longer exists. I hadn't seen his screenshot. Maybe you could move MT4 questions to its section (new forum section at the bottom).

Regards.
Ok boss ;-)
 
Alain Verleyen:
Ok boss ;-)
I assure you that if I read quickly,  almost all the questions I think are for MT5 automatically. It's already happened to me 3 times. :-)))  Regards.
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
I assure you that if I read quickly,  almost all the questions I think are for MT5 automatically. It's already happened to me 3 times. :-)))  Regards.
Ok I will take more care to move them quickly
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