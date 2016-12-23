Graphs : Highlight the "BID only" on the Graphs, intead of the "Bid-Ask Middle"
What the broker said ?
You can't change that, data are provided by your broker, so ask them why.
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
Probably your broker plots the charts with Last Prices, instead of Bid Prices. Try to enable "Last" column in Market Watch (as I show in the picture) and check it.
Regards.
The question is about MT4.
There is no Last price with MT4, at least it should not.
Alain Verleyen:Yes, you are correct. I thought he was talking about MT5. Currently in my mind MT4 no longer exists. Maybe you could move MT4 questions to its section (new forum section at the bottom).
There is no Last price with MT4, at least it should not.
The question is about MT4.
There is no Last price with MT4, at least it should not.
Regards.
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:Ok boss ;-)
Yes, you are correct. I thought he was talking about MT5. Currently in my mind MT4 no longer exists. I hadn't seen his screenshot. Maybe you could move MT4 questions to its section (new forum section at the bottom).
Regards.
Yes, you are correct. I thought he was talking about MT5. Currently in my mind MT4 no longer exists. I hadn't seen his screenshot. Maybe you could move MT4 questions to its section (new forum section at the bottom).
Regards.
Alain Verleyen:I assure you that if I read quickly, almost all the questions I think are for MT5 automatically. It's already happened to me 3 times. :-))) Regards.
Ok boss ;-)
Ok boss ;-)
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:Ok I will take more care to move them quickly
I assure you that if I read quickly, almost all the questions I think are for MT5 automatically. It's already happened to me 3 times. :-))) Regards.
I assure you that if I read quickly, almost all the questions I think are for MT5 automatically. It's already happened to me 3 times. :-))) Regards.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
The Client (trader) wants to see the highlight (on the right side) on the BID value.
Today, he sees the highlight on the middle Bid-Ask (see attached graph)
What is the way to change that ?
I've been told that this is something possible in MT4 (highlight the BID value on the graphs)
Thank you.
Jacques.