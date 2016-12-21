i dont understand this....

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when to use ?

what to use ?

and which to use ??

 

 

 
You should also read this :
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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