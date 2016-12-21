i dont understand this....
You should also read this :
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
when to use ?
what to use ?
and which to use ??