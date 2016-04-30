Can an indicator get best ask/bid volume in real time?
Hello Alain,
thanks for the comment. I've tried a smaller timer frequency (1 milisecond) and it doesn't work either. As said, commands like Print( ) and Comment( ) do return the correct information when a new event occurs on the DOM. However I'm not able to properly refresh the information inside the panel. I believe I'm doing something wrong... any idea?
Hello Alain,
thanks for the comment. I've tried a smaller timer frequency (1 milisecond) and it doesn't work either. As said, commands like Print( ) and Comment( ) do return the correct information when a new event occurs on the DOM. However I'm not able to properly refresh the information inside the panel. I believe I'm doing something wrong... any idea?
Ah sorry, I missed the point.
Try to add the following line :
if(BookInfo[i].type != BookInfo[i+1].type) { AskVolume.Text("Ask volume = "+BookInfo[i].volume); BidVolume.Text("Bid volume = "+BookInfo[i+1].volume); myPanel.Run(); }
Thanks again Alain!
It works perfectly !!!
by use this method ,we can only get the volume that has not excuted by sever ,is it not ?
if it is ,how to know the volume of bid and ask of the newest tick ? not the sum volume of bid and ask .
Hi,Rodrigo Malacarne & Alain Verleyen can i add alert for this panel ?
Alert =
BidVolume value < 1000 ?
Hi,Rodrigo Malacarne & Alain Verleyen can i add alert for this panel ?
Alert =
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I'm trying to create a simple panel/indicator that retrieves the best ask volume and the best bid volume in real time... However, after reading the MQL5 docs I found the information that OnBookEvent( ) works only for expert advisors, but not for indicators. Even setting OnTimer( ) to 10 miliseconds I'm not getting the information refreshed inside my panel.
In this case I cannot use OnCalculate( ), because the best ask volume and the best bid volume do change even when no trade occurs. Let me show the code I'm using:
Although I'm able to correctly refresh the information using other methods, like Print( ) or Comment( ), I'm not able to refresh the information (with the desired frequency) inside the panel. It seems that the information is refreshed only when a new tick occurs..
Could you please tell me if what I'm trying to achieve is actually possible and, if possible, help me to identify where is the problem?
Thanks in advance!