How do I get Horizontal line to stay on other charts

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Hi....If I draw a horizontal line on a weekly chart (S/R) how do I get that line to display on a daily chart and so on done to an hourly per say? Thanks you
 

All objects are preset to show on all timeframes unless manually changed:

 

If you are finding that your objects disappear when changing timeframes it is probably caused by a poorly-coded EA or indicator that deletes all objects in OnDeinit()

 
honest_knave:

All objects are preset to show on all timeframes unless manually changed:

 

If you are finding that your objects disappear when changing timeframes it is probably caused by a poorly-coded EA or indicator that deletes all objects in OnDeinit()

Thanks
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