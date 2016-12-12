How do I get Horizontal line to stay on other charts
Hi....If I draw a horizontal line on a weekly chart (S/R) how do I get that line to display on a daily chart and so on done to an hourly per say? Thanks you
- Display Horizontal and Trend Lines Description On Chart
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All objects are preset to show on all timeframes unless manually changed:
If you are finding that your objects disappear when changing timeframes it is probably caused by a poorly-coded EA or indicator that deletes all objects in OnDeinit()
honest_knave:Thanks
All objects are preset to show on all timeframes unless manually changed:
If you are finding that your objects disappear when changing timeframes it is probably caused by a poorly-coded EA or indicator that deletes all objects in OnDeinit()
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