[Help] SetLevelValue() - Switching To Other Time-frame Showing Unnecessary Lines/Maybe Lines in Previous Time-frame. (Image & Souce Code Included)

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[Help] SetLevelValue() - Switching To Other Time-frame Showing Unnecessary Lines/Maybe Lines in Previous Time-frame. This is bug in SetLevelValue().

If I switch to other time-frame there's an additional lines that appearing. For example: From M15 to D1 time-frame I see some lines from M15 that placed in D1.

Bug 

double G_Max = WindowPriceMax(1);
double CG_Min = WindowPriceMin(1);
double G_Min = -CG_Min;

int start()
{
   int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
  //---- check for possible errors
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
  //---- the last counted bar will be recounted
      
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
    
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
    
  //---- main loop
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      /* some code here */
   }


   double max = WindowPriceMax(1);
   if(G_Max != max)  // Check if Previous PriceMax is different in Current PriceMax, if true then recalculate the LevelValue again
   {
      double cmin = WindowPriceMin(1);
      double min = -cmin;  // Turn negative to positive 

      if(max >= min)  // Check which of the two are highest value
      {
         //Positive
         SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.12);  // To get 12% of PriceMax
         SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.25);  // 25%
         SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.50);  // 50%
         SetLevelValue(4, max * 0.75);  // 75%
        
         // Negative
         SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.12));  // Turn negative to positive
         SetLevelValue(6, -(max * 0.25));  // Turn negative to positive
        
         double max7 = -(max * 0.50);  // Turn negative to positive
         if(max7 < min)  // if false then don't put lines greater than PriceMin
         {
            SetLevelValue(7, -(max * 0.50));  // Turn negative to positive
         }
        
         double max8 = -(max * 0.75);  
         if(max8 < min)
         {
            SetLevelValue(8, -(max * 0.75));
         }  
      }
      else
      {
         //Positive
         SetLevelValue(1, min * 0.12);
         SetLevelValue(2, min * 0.25);
         SetLevelValue(3, min * 0.50);
         SetLevelValue(4, min * 0.75);
        
         // Negative
         SetLevelValue(5, -(min * 0.12));
         SetLevelValue(6, -(min * 0.25));
        
         double min7 = (min * 0.50);
         if(min7 < max)
         {
            SetLevelValue(7, -(min * 0.50));
         }
        
         double min8 = (min * 0.75);
         if(min8 < max)
         {
            SetLevelValue(8, -(min * 0.75));
         }
      }
      G_Max = max;  // G_Max is Previous PriceMax value = max is Current PriceMax value
   }

  return 0;
}
 

Start declaring your levels with 0 not 1!

As levels are counted like arrays from 0 to (max 31) your counting will create a remaining level 0.

         //Positive
         SetLevelValue(0, max * 0.12);  // To get 12% of PriceMax
         SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.25);  // 25%
         SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.50);  // 50%
         SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.75);  // 75%
        
         // Negative
         SetLevelValue(4, -(max * 0.12));  // Turn negative to positive
         SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.25));  // Turn negative to positive
 
Carl Schreiber:

Start declaring your levels with 0 not 1!

As levels are counted like arrays from 0 to (max 31) your counting will create a remaining level 0.

         //Positive
         SetLevelValue(0, max * 0.12);  // To get 12% of PriceMax
         SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.25);  // 25%
         SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.50);  // 50%
         SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.75);  // 75%
        
         // Negative
         SetLevelValue(4, -(max * 0.12));  // Turn negative to positive
         SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.25));  // Turn negative to positive
I thought 0 is for level value 'zero' that's why I don't use it. If I use 0 will my problem solved?
 
It don't work.
 
Musngi:
It don't work.
You must create one function for your custom setlevelvalue, and call it from OnInit function.
Because setlevelvalue is custom indicators property, which should be set through OnInit.
 
Roberto Jacobs:
You must create one function for your custom setlevelvalue, and call it from OnInit function.
Because setlevelvalue is custom indicators property, which should be set through OnInit.
I can't understand why I need to create user defined function for setlevelvalue to put in OnInit function then call it.
 
Musngi:
I can't understand why I need to create user defined function for setlevelvalue to put in OnInit function then call it.

maybe you have time to read

https://docs.mql4.com/customind

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/125574#312042

Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
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