[Help] SetLevelValue() - Switching To Other Time-frame Showing Unnecessary Lines/Maybe Lines in Previous Time-frame. (Image & Souce Code Included)
Start declaring your levels with 0 not 1!
As levels are counted like arrays from 0 to (max 31) your counting will create a remaining level 0.
//Positive
SetLevelValue(0, max * 0.12); // To get 12% of PriceMax
SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.25); // 25%
SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.50); // 50%
SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.75); // 75%
// Negative
SetLevelValue(4, -(max * 0.12)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.25)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(0, max * 0.12); // To get 12% of PriceMax
SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.25); // 25%
SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.50); // 50%
SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.75); // 75%
// Negative
SetLevelValue(4, -(max * 0.12)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.25)); // Turn negative to positive
Carl Schreiber:I thought 0 is for level value 'zero' that's why I don't use it. If I use 0 will my problem solved?
Start declaring your levels with 0 not 1!
As levels are counted like arrays from 0 to (max 31) your counting will create a remaining level 0.
Start declaring your levels with 0 not 1!
As levels are counted like arrays from 0 to (max 31) your counting will create a remaining level 0.
//Positive
SetLevelValue(0, max * 0.12); // To get 12% of PriceMax
SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.25); // 25%
SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.50); // 50%
SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.75); // 75%
// Negative
SetLevelValue(4, -(max * 0.12)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.25)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(0, max * 0.12); // To get 12% of PriceMax
SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.25); // 25%
SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.50); // 50%
SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.75); // 75%
// Negative
SetLevelValue(4, -(max * 0.12)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.25)); // Turn negative to positive
It don't work.
Roberto Jacobs:I can't understand why I need to create user defined function for setlevelvalue to put in OnInit function then call it.
You must create one function for your custom setlevelvalue, and call it from OnInit function.
Because setlevelvalue is custom indicators property, which should be set through OnInit.
You must create one function for your custom setlevelvalue, and call it from OnInit function.
Because setlevelvalue is custom indicators property, which should be set through OnInit.
Musngi:
I can't understand why I need to create user defined function for setlevelvalue to put in OnInit function then call it.
I can't understand why I need to create user defined function for setlevelvalue to put in OnInit function then call it.
maybe you have time to read
https://docs.mql4.com/customind
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/125574#312042
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[Help] SetLevelValue() - Switching To Other Time-frame Showing Unnecessary Lines/Maybe Lines in Previous Time-frame. This is bug in SetLevelValue().
If I switch to other time-frame there's an additional lines that appearing. For example: From M15 to D1 time-frame I see some lines from M15 that placed in D1.
double G_Max = WindowPriceMax(1);if(max >= min) // Check which of the two are highest value
double CG_Min = WindowPriceMin(1);
double G_Min = -CG_Min;
int start()
{
int limit;
int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- check for possible errors
if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
//---- the last counted bar will be recounted
if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- main loop
for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
{
/* some code here */
}
double max = WindowPriceMax(1);
if(G_Max != max) // Check if Previous PriceMax is different in Current PriceMax, if true then recalculate the LevelValue again
{
double cmin = WindowPriceMin(1);
double min = -cmin; // Turn negative to positive
{
//Positive
SetLevelValue(1, max * 0.12); // To get 12% of PriceMax
SetLevelValue(2, max * 0.25); // 25%
SetLevelValue(3, max * 0.50); // 50%
SetLevelValue(4, max * 0.75); // 75%
// Negative
SetLevelValue(5, -(max * 0.12)); // Turn negative to positive
SetLevelValue(6, -(max * 0.25)); // Turn negative to positive
double max7 = -(max * 0.50); // Turn negative to positive
if(max7 < min) // if false then don't put lines greater than PriceMin
{
SetLevelValue(7, -(max * 0.50)); // Turn negative to positive
}
double max8 = -(max * 0.75);
if(max8 < min)
{
SetLevelValue(8, -(max * 0.75));
}
}
else
{
//Positive
SetLevelValue(1, min * 0.12);
SetLevelValue(2, min * 0.25);
SetLevelValue(3, min * 0.50);
SetLevelValue(4, min * 0.75);
// Negative
SetLevelValue(5, -(min * 0.12));
SetLevelValue(6, -(min * 0.25));
double min7 = (min * 0.50);
if(min7 < max)
{
SetLevelValue(7, -(min * 0.50));
}
double min8 = (min * 0.75);
if(min8 < max)
{
SetLevelValue(8, -(min * 0.75));
}
}
G_Max = max; // G_Max is Previous PriceMax value = max is Current PriceMax value
}
return 0;
}