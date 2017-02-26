Indicators: Holt's double exponential smoothing trend

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Holt's double exponential smoothing trend:

Holt's double exponential smoothing - the trend component (mt4 version).

Author: Mladen Rakic

 
Excuse me, I see in this way
I am using MT4
What am I doing wrong ?
 
AlfredCat:
Excuse me, I see in this way
I am using MT4
What am I doing wrong ?




Shift the chart to the left (using charts->charts shift option) so that you have empty space on the right
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