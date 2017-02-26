Indicators: Holt's double exponential smoothing trend
AlfredCat:Shift the chart to the left (using charts->charts shift option) so that you have empty space on the right
Excuse me, I see in this way
I am using MT4
What am I doing wrong ?
Excuse me, I see in this way
I am using MT4
What am I doing wrong ?
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Holt's double exponential smoothing trend:
Holt's double exponential smoothing - the trend component (mt4 version).
Author: Mladen Rakic