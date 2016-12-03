[Help] Weird Level Value in SubWindow Indicator and Other Unusual Behavior
Still no answer? Any comment from expert?
Musngi:
Still no answer? Any comment from expert?
Still no answer? Any comment from expert?
That is the level that is adjusted to the values that can be displayed by the terminal.
But if your indicator is "squeezing/compressing after that spreading" you should probably check your indicator (possibly it is repainting), otherwise only when new extreme (minimum or maximum) in the current visible indicator area is reached, that happens
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[Help] Weird Level Value in SubWindow Indicator and Other Unusual Behavior. I see half number in minimum level value in subwindow. If I enlarge the subwindow it's disappear. Is it normal?
I noticed that if I switch to other chart then come back again to my indicator the level value is squeezing/compressing after that spreading, back to normal again. Is it normal or I need to change my algorithm?
I calculate my level value using Max and Min: First I ignored the negative sign number in minimum value level then I compare which are the highest value of the two (Max and Min) then I calculate the percentage of that depending on my preference.