MT5 Indicator To Show Pips (win/loss) After New Order Entered?
Achill: Someone has an indicator that shows the pips I win/loss , after i enter a New Order , not Profit ( +/- ) I'm getting Ex:
....the forumala is = Entry price- actual price - spread so i get in pips the win/loss of actual position
+ I Buy 1 Volume Eur/Usd at price 1.2400 and now 1.2420
+ Profit I'm getting +200$
+ I need an indicator shows in the monitor that, i'm getting +20 pips ( 1.2420 )
+ Otherwise if now 1.2385 , it shows -15 pips
....the forumala is = Entry price- actual price - spread so i get in pips the win/loss of actual position
That is already built-in on the Terminal. Just display your trade window in the terminal toolbox and enable showing the profit in points instead of money.
Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help - Where Can I View Current Open Positions?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hola guyss
Someone has an indicator that shows the pips I win/loss , after i enter a New Order , not Profit ( +/- ) I'm getting
Ex:
+ I Buy 1 Volume Eur/Usd at price 1.2400 and now 1.2420
+ Profit I'm getting +200$
+ I need an indicator shows in the monitor that, i'm getting +20 pips ( 1.2420 )
+ Otherwise if now 1.2385 , it shows -15 pips
Thanks very much for help....this in attach don't work
....the forumala is = Entry price- actual price - spread so i get in pips the win/loss of actual position