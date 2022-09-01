MT5 Indicator To Show Pips (win/loss) After New Order Entered?

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Hola guyss

Someone has an indicator that shows the pips I win/loss , after i enter a New Order , not Profit ( +/- ) I'm getting

Ex:


+ I Buy 1 Volume Eur/Usd at price 1.2400 and now 1.2420

+ Profit I'm getting +200$

+ I need an indicator shows in the monitor that, i'm getting +20 pips ( 1.2420 )

+ Otherwise if now 1.2385 , it shows -15 pips


Thanks very much for help....this in attach don't work

....the forumala is = Entry price- actual price - spread  so i get in pips the win/loss of actual position

[Deleted]  
Achill: Someone has an indicator that shows the pips I win/loss , after i enter a New Order , not Profit ( +/- ) I'm getting Ex:


+ I Buy 1 Volume Eur/Usd at price 1.2400 and now 1.2420

+ Profit I'm getting +200$

+ I need an indicator shows in the monitor that, i'm getting +20 pips ( 1.2420 )

+ Otherwise if now 1.2385 , it shows -15 pips

....the forumala is = Entry price- actual price - spread  so i get in pips the win/loss of actual position

That is already built-in on the Terminal. Just display your trade window in the terminal toolbox and enable showing the profit in points instead of money.

Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help - Where Can I View Current Open Positions?


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